Rare Conjoined Twin Girls Born in Indore, Doctors Call Case 'Dicephalic Parapagus'

Indore: The birth of conjoined twin girls at Maharaja Tukojirao Holkar (MTH) Hospital in Indore has created a flutter in Madhya Pradesh. Born on July 22, the twins have two separate heads but share a single body under a condition that is medically known as Dicephalic Parapagus. Doctors termed the occurrence as an extremely rare occurrence, which is seen in approximately one out of every 60,000 births.

The twins were delivered via cesarean operation after Rusa, 22, wife of Veer Singh Bhilala, was admitted to the hospital with complications during labour. Doctors said despite the unusual condition, both babies are currently stable and under observation at the CNCU ward of the pediatric department.

A rare phenomenon

Head of the gynaecology department at MTH Hospital, Dr Nilesh Dalal, said the birth of the conjoined twin girls is a rare medical occurrence. "The woman was brought to us in an emergency due to labour complications. During a cesarean delivery, the twins were born. Both babies weigh around 2.8 kilograms and are in good health. Their condition is being closely monitored,” Dr Dalal said. He further said that such a female set of conjoined twins is even rarer. Generally, male conjoined twins are more commonly seen.

Who are conjoined twins?

Actually, conjoined twins are two babies who are physically connected to each other. They develop when an early embryo partially separates and forms two separate embryos. They are unable to separate physically, such babies are either connected by the head, chest or stomach. Sometimes their internal organs are the same, which is difficult to separate them through surgery.