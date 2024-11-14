A Father’s Gift And A Son’s Lesson Spread Message On Body Donation

Belagavi: In a remarkable story of legacy and selflessness that continues to resonate 14 years on, a doctor son had performed the dissection of his father's body, transforming a personal moment of loss into a powerful symbol of dedication to medical education. This act of both the father-son doctors duo has inspired many leaving a trail of body donors today.

On November 13, 2008, Dr. Basavanneppa Sangappa Ramannavara, a respected physician from Bailahongala, had fulfilled his wish to donate his body for scientific education. He had long spoken of his desire to donate his body after death, initially planning to leave it to Hubli KIMS Hospital. However, he later specified in his final wishes that his body be donated to the institution where his son worked, the KLE B.M. Kankanawadi Ayurveda Mahavidyalaya.

Two years later, his son, Dr. Mahanthesha Ramannavara, who followed in his father's footsteps as a doctor, and true to his father’s wishes, carried out the dissection on November 13, 2010, using the opportunity to teach medical students. The preserved body remains a teaching tool, inspiring generations of students and serving as a testament to Dr. Basavanneppa’s legacy.

"In the death certificate, my father said that his son Dr. Mahanthesh should dissect his body and teach it to the medical students. The dead body was kept in B.M. Kankanawadi Ayurveda Mahavidyalaya for two years. On November 13, 2010, the body was dissected and taught to the students. Even now, the dead body is kept and is a motivation for medical students and donors," said Dr. Mahantesh Ramannavara to ETV Bharat.

Dr. Basavanneppa Sangappa Ramannavara, a respected physician from Bailahongala (ETV Bharat)

Since then, Dr. Mahanthesha has not only continued his work in medicine but also become a passionate advocate for body donation. He regularly travels to raise awareness about its importance, urging people to overcome societal and religious taboos. His efforts have paid off: inspired by his father’s story and his own commitment, thousands have since pledged to donate their bodies. The impact has reached unexpected quarters, with even spiritual leaders, or Swamijis, joining the cause.

Gurusiddha Swamiji of Karanji Math, for instance, pledged his body in 2017, inspiring over 200 of his devotees to register for body donation. Likewise, Murughendra Swamiji of Somasekhara Mutt vowed to donate his eyes in 2010, leading more than 375 followers to promise to donate their eyes, skin, or entire bodies. The Ramannavara Charitable Trust has since received eight such donations, and the movement only continues to grow.

The commitment to body donation has also spread to other influential figures. IR Mathapathy from Rayabhaga pledged to donate his eyes, skin, and body in 2010, inspiring over 300 people to make similar commitments. Basavaprakash Swamiji of Gurubasava Peeth and Basavageeta Mataji have also vowed to donate organs, including skin, adding to the momentum.

Yet, Dr. Mahanthesha remains concerned about the shortage of bodies for medical training, an issue raised time and again by the rapid increase in the number of medical colleges across the country. “Medical, Homeopathic, Ayurvedic, Yunani, Siddha, and Dental colleges are growing every year, but body donations have not kept up,” he noted. “Many are haunted by fears and superstitions, seeing body donation as taboo or fearing it will affect the soul’s salvation.”

To address this, Dr. Mahanthesha and KLE B.M. Kankanawadi Ayurveda Mahavidyalaya have even petitioned the government to declare a national Body Donation Day, hoping it will raise awareness and honor donors for their invaluable contributions to science. Dr. Prabhakar Kore, KLE Executive President, and Dr. Mahanthesha believe that such a day, if recognized, could inspire more people to pledge their bodies for education and help bridge the gap in medical resources.

The story of Dr. Basavanneppa’s legacy continues to echo, reminding us that a single act of selflessness can spark an enduring wave of inspiration. Fourteen years later, the pledge that father and son shared continues to teach not only students but an entire community the value of giving—even after life.