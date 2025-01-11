ETV Bharat / state

Rare Carnivorous Plant Utricularia Spotted In Rajasthan's Keoladeo National Park

Bharatpur: A rare and unique carnivorous plant 'Utricularia' has been found in Rajasthan's Keoladeo National Park in large numbers this season. Commonly called bladderworts, this plant is typically found in regions like Meghalaya and Darjeeling. According to experts, the presence of bladderworts in the park boosts biodiversity and contributes positively to the ecosystem of Keoladeo Ghana.

Manas Singh, director of the park said the plant plays an important role in maintaining environmental balance by hunting small insects. According to Singh, Utricularia is a fascinating species of carnivorous plants that prey on small organisms using its bladder-like traps.

These plants entrap creatures such as protozoa, insects, larvae, mosquitoes, and even tadpoles. Once an organism enters the bladder, it gets trapped and dies there. The terrestrial species of Utricularia thrive in soil filled with water, where they trap small swimming creatures.

Singh attributed the growth of Utricularia in Keoladeo National Park to the abundant water supply from the Panchana Dam, making the conditions ideal for the plant's growth. "The plant has been spotted in the L, K and B blocks of the park," Singh added.