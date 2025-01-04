ETV Bharat / state

Black Beauty: Panther With Cub Spotted In Odisha, Sparks Enthusiasm

Bhubaneswar: At a time when some of the core forest areas are disturbed with wild animals straying into human settlements, the sighting of a black panther carrying its cub, spotted in the central forest region of Odisha, has enthused conservationists and revived hope in habitat management of wildlife in the state.

Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife), Prem Kumar Jha, confirmed the sighting, saying, “The black panther was caught on a camera trap, and we are taking all necessary steps to protect its habitat. Black panthers, though often overlooked, play a vital role in maintaining the ecosystem’s balance.”

He had shared the video and still photographs of the panther on January 3 on X, expressing happiness at the region's biodiversity. "These elusive "black panthers" are vital to the ecosystem-protecting their habitat ensures a thriving wildlife heritage," he had stated.

Corroborating the sighting in Nayagarh, the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Khyama Sarangi said, the leopard has reportedly given birth to three or four cubs. “The sight of her carrying one of the cubs has brought happiness to everyone. This is an auspicious sign for Nayagarh,” Sarangi said.

The Nayagarh forests are estimated to host around 70 to 80 tigers, with 60 to 70 being documented on camera. Forest officials believe the population is steadily increasing, signaling a positive trend for the region.

Efforts are underway to protect the black tigers and their cubs from poachers. The DFO assured that the tigress and her cubs are healthy, adding that cubs born to a black tiger and a yellow-striped tiger might later exhibit either black or yellow coloration.

The forest department also reported significant improvements in the forest ecosystem over the past five years, with rising populations of wild animals such as buffalo, deer, wild boars, and peacocks in the Nayagarh forests and the Satkosia sanctuary.

Aditya Panda, a noted wildlife expert, explained that black panthers are a melanistic variant of the common spotted tiger. “In regions where melanistic tigers exist, black panthers are often found. Odisha has reported sightings in areas like Balangir, Sundargarh, Mahanadi, and Satkosia. However, poaching and habitat degradation remain major concerns,” he said. Panda added that these predators primarily feed on deer, wild fowl, and occasionally livestock, underlining their ecological importance.