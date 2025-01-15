ETV Bharat / state

Rare Black Tiger Killed By Poachers In Odisha's Similipal, Four Arrested

The special enforcement wing of Similipal Wildlife Division (South) arrested four poachers after seizure of skin of a rare melanistic tiger from their possession.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 15, 2025, 4:01 PM IST

Baripada/Mayurbhanj: The forest department officials here have arrested four poachers after seizure of skin of a melanistic tiger from their possession. It is believed that the rare black tiger was poached in the Similipal Wildlife Sanctuary, as melanistic tigers known for black-striped coat are specifically found in the Tiger Reserve here.

Based on reliable information, the forest department personnel raided several places and apprehended two poachers from Tentala area under Udala police station and two others from Balighat area near Baripada. The accused identified as Ajambar Naik, Pitambar Naik, Ram Naik, and Bairam Murmu, had killed the melanistic tiger and escaped with its skin, claws and teeth.

Samrat Gowda, Deputy Director of the Similipal Tiger Reserve (South), led the operation and conducted raids. During the raid, a rare melanistic tiger skin was seized from their possession.

Prior to this, two more arrests were made, during which poachers had confessed to killing the melanistic tiger, after recovery of tiger claws from them. The information provided by the poachers helped forest officials track down other suspects.

Meanwhile, the Special Enforcement Wing of Similipal (South) Wildlife Division is carrying out further investigation as the prime accused is still at large.

Last month, thirteen poachers were caught with the help of artificial intelligence (AI) camera. As instances of poaching continue, the forest department is using modern scientific techniques such as Similipal Wildlife Intelligence Network (SWIN) to curb the menace.

