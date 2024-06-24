Jamui (Bihar): Two pairs of Indian Skimmers, a rare unusual looking species with a characteristic beak, were sighted in a bird sanctuary in Bihar's Jamui. The Indian Skimmer is an endangered species on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) list, and its total population is only 5,000 across the world.

Rare Bird Indian Skimmer Spotted In Bihar's Jamui After 13 Years (ETV Bharat)

Rare species sighted after 13 years

According to the forest department, four Indian Skimmers were recently spotted in Nagi-Nakati Bird Sanctuary in Jamui. It is after 13 years that this bird has been sighted in this area, forest officials said. Due to water pollution, these birds left India and migrated to China and other countries. The bird carries a black cap and orange beak, with the shorter upper beak and longer lower beak. Its wings have a tern-like appearance, while its tail is short and forked. It has a unique hunting style and ploughs along the water surface as it picks its prey.

When it encounters a fish, it moves its lower beak, snapping it with the movement of its head. The bird usually feeds on fish, shrimps and larvae. Indian Skimmers are found near water bodies, wetlands and swamps and has the capacity to fly long distances in search of food.

''Indian Skimmers used to be found in large numbers in India in the past, but due to water pollution, it migrated to China. It used to lay eggs near rivers, but the eggs could not develop due to water pollution. This was the main reason for the migration of these birds,'' forester Anish Kumar said.

Jamui's Nagi-Nakati dam, a suitable habitation for birds

The climate near Jamui's Nagi-Nakati Dam is suitable for the migration of these birds. Usually, migratory birds arrive at this place from the end of October to the end of December. Sighting of this rare bird indicates the importance of Nagi-Nakati Bird Sanctuary as a habitat of endangered and migratory birds.

The sanctuary is a 200-hectare wetland in located in Jamui district near the Jharkhand border. Formed following construction of the Nagi dam, Nagi-Nakati is a prime location for migrating birds in winter. In 1984, this was declared a bird sanctuary and has been notified as an Important Bird Area (IBA) by Birdlife International. The sanctuary is surrounded by rocky and barren areas. Some of the commonly sighted birds at this sanctuary are the Indian Courser, Indian Sandgrouse, Yellow-wattled Lapwing and Indian Robin.

Birds can be sighted here easily

Forester Aneesh Kumar, who is looking after the management of the sanctuary, told ETV Bharat, "Tourists start coming here from the month of November. We have bird lovers from Germany, Sri Lanka and other countries There are many types of devices here with the help of which the activities of the birds can be seen clearly without disturbing them."

He further said that migratory birds start coming by the end of October. Birds reach here from many far-off countries like China, Siberia, Mongolia, Afghanistan, Kazakhstan and others. "After many years, we were able to see the Indian Skimmer, which is a rare species. This is a pleasant experience for us too. Our team continuously works on the search for various birds, their identification and conservation," he added.