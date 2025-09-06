Rare Amoebic Infection Claims Another Life In Kerala’s Kozhikode

ETV Bharat / state

Kozhikode: A 45-year-old man from Wayanad in Kerala who was undergoing treatment for Amoebic Meningoencephalitis at the Kozhikode Medical College died on Saturday morning, officials said.

According to the Medical College authorities, the deceased, Ratheesh, succumbed to the rare and deadly brain infection after being in critical condition for over a week. He was admitted to the hospital with fever and other symptoms 20 days ago, and the diagnosis was confirmed following tests.

The latest fatality brings the death toll from the disease in the region to four, following the deaths of a nine-year-old girl from Omassery, a three-month-old infant, and a woman from Malappuram. In addition, a young man from Kasaragod is currently in a very critical condition at the Medical College Hospital.

There are a total of 11 patients undergoing treatment for the infection, with two in an extremely critical state. A ten-year-old boy from Malappuram was also recently diagnosed.

Rising Cases Linked to Climate and Testing

Health experts believe that the increasing number of reported cases is linked to climate change and more frequent testing. Rising temperatures are conducive to the growth of the amoeba. Experts say that testing all cases with similar symptoms for Amoebic Meningoencephalitis is helping to identify more infections.