Rare Amoebic Infection Claims Another Life In Kerala’s Kozhikode

Published : September 6, 2025 at 12:55 PM IST
Kozhikode: A 45-year-old man from Wayanad in Kerala who was undergoing treatment for Amoebic Meningoencephalitis at the Kozhikode Medical College died on Saturday morning, officials said.
According to the Medical College authorities, the deceased, Ratheesh, succumbed to the rare and deadly brain infection after being in critical condition for over a week. He was admitted to the hospital with fever and other symptoms 20 days ago, and the diagnosis was confirmed following tests.
The latest fatality brings the death toll from the disease in the region to four, following the deaths of a nine-year-old girl from Omassery, a three-month-old infant, and a woman from Malappuram. In addition, a young man from Kasaragod is currently in a very critical condition at the Medical College Hospital.
There are a total of 11 patients undergoing treatment for the infection, with two in an extremely critical state. A ten-year-old boy from Malappuram was also recently diagnosed.
Rising Cases Linked to Climate and Testing
Health experts believe that the increasing number of reported cases is linked to climate change and more frequent testing. Rising temperatures are conducive to the growth of the amoeba. Experts say that testing all cases with similar symptoms for Amoebic Meningoencephalitis is helping to identify more infections.
The disease is primarily caused by two types of amoebas, Naegleria fowleri and Acanthamoeba. Naegleria fowleri, the more dangerous of the two, is a single-celled organism that enters the body only through water. It is not contagious and does not spread from person to person.
Symptoms usually appear within 1 to 9 days after the amoeba enters the body and include a severe headache, fever, vomiting, a stiff neck, and intense pain when looking at light. Patients are often admitted with meningitis-like symptoms, and the presence of the amoeba is confirmed only after standard meningitis treatment proves ineffective.
Government Takes Steps to Curb Spread
With the increasing number of cases, the Health Department has directed local bodies to intensify preventive measures. According to official data, there were 38 confirmed cases and 8 deaths in 2024, while 2025 has seen 12 confirmed cases and 6 deaths so far. Given the disease's high mortality rate of 97%, early diagnosis and treatment are crucial. Globally, only 11 people are known to have recovered from the infection.
To enhance diagnostic capabilities, the government has approved the purchase of a Phase Contrast Microscope for the Microbiology Department at Kozhikode Medical College. Forest and Wildlife Minister A.K. Saseendran sanctioned ₹8 lakh from his local development fund for the purchase. The equipment is mandatory for the microbiology department under National Medical Commission guidelines, and the funds were fast-tracked to address the urgent need for a more scientific diagnostic method.
