Rare Aasiriyam inscription of 14th century AD discovered near Sivagangai

Madurai: Sivaganga Archaeological Society researchers have discovered rare ‘Aasiriyam Inscription’ from the 14th century AD with names of Chola and Pandya kings, dating back to the Vanathiraya era, inscribed on it at M. Surakkudi near Tirupattur in Sivaganga district.

The Archaeological Society acting on information given by Umesh and Selvam from M. Surakkudi near Tirupattur in Sivaganga district inspected the sight. The Sivaganga Archaeological Society founder poet Ka Kaliraja, secretary I. Narasimhan, field researcher Ka Saravanan, and professor Velayudharaja of Alagappa Government Arts College were part of the team that inspected the site and confirmed that it was an ‘Aasiriyam Inscription’ and was written in the 14th or 15th century AD.

The inscription has six lines. It is two and a half feet high and one foot wide. There are two white trees above the inscription, a lamp on the side, and a full-fledged Kumbh at the bottom.

“Swasthi Sri Kerala Sinha Natu Chola Pandiya Nilavichha Nayanar Mavili Vana(thi) Rayar Asiriyam,” was written on the inscription.

It also had a message that began with the auspicious word Swasthi Sri, indicating that the Chola and Pandyas had established a protective guard in Kerala Sinha Valanadu, and the Nayanar Mavali Vanadhirayar, the ruler of this area, continued to implement it.

In the eleventh century, Rajendra Chola's second son Rajendra II ruled from Madurai as his capital and ruled under the name Chola Pandiyar. The word Chola Pandiyar is found in this inscription. During this period, Madurai was called Rajaraja Mandalam and the Tirupattur region was called Kerala Sinha Valanadu.

They called themselves Mavali Vanathiraya as they came from the path of Mavali Chakravarthy. They were petty kings and political officials under many emperors. They were government officials under the later Pandya kings. After the Islamic rule in the Madurai region, Madurai, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram, Virudhunagar and other regions were ruled independently by the Vijayanagara government.

“Aasiriyam” means refuge, protection and support. Generally, the rulers of that area formed a guard and protected the alms given by the rulers and did not provide support to those who needed support. This type of surprising inscriptions shows that the people in the village where this inscription is located are seen to be spiritually inclined. It is noteworthy that everyone avoids going to the field area wearing sandals where the inscription was located.