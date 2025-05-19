Rapid Rail Services Expected to Resume from Tuesday Morning

New Delhi: The Namo Bharat Rapid Rail services from New Ashok Nagar station are likely to resume from Tuesday. These services had come to a halt following damage to the station infrastructure caused by a high-velocity storm on Saturday.

National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) officials claimed that the repairs were almost completed by Sunday evening, and safety trial runs were being conducted on Monday between Anand Vihar and New Ashok Nagar stations.

“The trials are being carried out under the supervision of officials. If these trials are successful, the services from New Ashok Nagar will resume from 6 am on Tuesday morning,” said NCRTC spokesperson Punit Vats.

The NAMO Bharat Rapid Rail is a dream project of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This project is described as a lifeline between Delhi and Meerut.

It had received a jolt when the sheds at New Ashok Nagar station were blown away by high velocity winds on Saturday in less than six months of the services being inaugurated by Modi. The services from the station had been halted till further notice.

This had led to concerns being aired about passenger safety and also about the quality of the work executed. The passengers travelling to and from this station had to face inconvenience for the last two days.