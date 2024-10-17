Odisha CM Reviews Delhi Assault Case, Survivor Shifted To Ward

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday reviewed the case of the assault on a woman from Odisha in New Delhi’s Sarai Kale Khan area on October 11. The survivor, who was found unconscious last Friday, has now been discharged from AIIMS Trauma Care and shifted to a ward after her condition stabilized. The Odisha government has facilitated the travel of her family to Delhi and is ensuring ongoing medical and legal support.

The Chief Minister, before heading to Haryana to attend the swearing-in ceremony was briefed on the case by IG S. Shyni of the Women and Child Crime Investigation Branch, who was specifically designated by the CM to proceed to Delhi and participate in the investigation. Shyni informed Majhi about the progress made by Delhi Police and the victim’s current health condition. The Odisha Police, in close coordination with their Delhi counterparts, are working to apprehend the perpetrators.

The Odisha government has reportedly been supporting the victim and her family. After the Chief Minister’s review, arrangements were made for the victim’s family to travel to New Delhi. IG Shyni is coordinating with senior Delhi Police officials, including the Additional Commissioner of the South District and DCP of South East, to ensure the case moves forward swiftly. Delhi Police have been conducting their investigation, though no arrests have been made so far. Odisha DGP YB Khurania also reviewed the case and discussed the investigation with Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora. Both forces are working together to identify and arrest those responsible.

The survivor, 34-year-old woman from Odisha, was found unconscious in the Sarai Kale Khan area of Delhi last Friday morning. She was rushed to AIIMS Trauma Care, where it was later confirmed that she had been assaulted. The incident drew strong reactions from the Odisha government, which has taken an active role in monitoring the case. Investigations continue as police work to track down the suspects.

According to DCP South East Ravi Kumar Singh, a PCR call was received on October 11 at around 3.15 am, reporting an injured woman at the site. Suspecting rape, they registered a case. Believed to be mentally disturbed and in financial distress, police stated, she left her hometown a year ago and had been living in Delhi since then.

According to police, the victim had been living with another woman in Delhi’s Katwaria Sarai until August, when a dispute led to her shifting out. She then reportedly spent several days on the streets. A graduate, the woman had been spotted in southeast Delhi’s Jamroodpur some days back. She also spent a night inside an ATM booth in Kishangarh, officials said.

Despite the implementation of stricter laws and increased policing efforts, Delhi continues to report daily incidents of crimes against women, raising serious concerns about their safety in the city. According to DCP Singh, 1,342 cases of rape including those under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act have been recorded till August 2024.