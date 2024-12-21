Class XI Student Booked for 'Raping' a Girl at a Private School in Raipur

Raipur: A serious incident of rape of a girl student came to light in the city. According to the police, the accused was also a class XI student of the same school and the incident took place in October 2024. Now, Raipur Police has registered a case against the accused under the POCSO Act on the complaint of the victim and started an investigation.

The police are going to present the accused student in the Juvenile Court on Sunday. The investigating officer said that the victim's family has lodged a case in the police station on Friday. Further action will be taken based on the orders of the court.

"The victim's family has complained to the police station. The accused will be presented in the Juvenile Court tomorrow. We will take further action after the court's order." - Jitendra Tamrakar, Investigating Officer.

Victim lodged FIR: The girl student has said in the complaint that the accused student was threatening her for the last two months, due to which the case was not registered with the police. The victim student told the whole incident to her family. After this, the complainant and her family reached the police station and registered the case. According to the information, the victim student had also told a teacher at the school about the rape, but the teacher did not take the matter seriously.

School management accused: On this entire matter, the school management said that they got information about it from the police station on Friday. It said that the police station staff asked for the name, address and mobile number of the class XI student. The school management also decided to form a committee and investigate it.