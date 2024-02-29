Rape Convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim can’t be granted parole without permission: HC to Haryana government

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 44 minutes ago

The Punjab and Haryana High Court questioned the Haryana government about why paroles were being given to the Dera Chief on a regular basis and informed the Haryana government that rape convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim cannot be granted parole without the apex court's consent.

Chandigarh: The Punjab and Haryana High Courts Thursday told the Haryana government that rape convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim cannot be granted parole without its permission.

The HC also asked the Haryana Government to justify on what grounds paroles are being repeatedly granted to the Dera Chief, Gurmeet Ram Rahim while other prisoners are still behind the bars. The apex court asked the Haryana Court to mention in detail the number of criminals who have been released on parole like Ram Rahim.

Along with this, the HC has also ordered to submit the details of the petitions pending in the High Court regarding the demand for parole. The Haryana government specified that Ram Rahim's parole is scheduled to end on March 10 and will surrender on the same day.

The apex court said that the without the permission of the court, the Haryana government cannot grant parole to Gurmeet Ram Rahim in future. It is to be noted that Rahim was granted 50 days parole for the ninth time on January 19, the period of which is ending on March 10.

A petition was filed in the High Court on behalf of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) against this repeated granting of parole.

