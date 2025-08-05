ETV Bharat / state

Rape Convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Gets 40-Day Parole, His 14th Temporary Release From Jail Since 2020

Rohtak: Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, a convict in rape and murder cases, has been released on a 40-day parole, his 14th such reprieve since 2020.

Singh, who is lodged in Sunaria Jail in Haryana's Rohtak, was released on a 40-day parole Tuesday morning. Soon after, he left for the headquarters of Dera Sacha Sauda in Sirsa, where he would spend most of his furlough. He will return to jail on September 14.

The Dera chief was convicted of raping two of his disciples and is currently serving a 20-year jail term in connection with the case. His conviction also includes a life sentence for his role in the 2002 murder of journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati.

Singh has been out on parole for at least 354 days in the last five years. His last parole was in April this year when he was granted a 21-day furlough, during the foundation month of Dera Sacha Sauda.