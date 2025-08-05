Rape Convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Gets 40-Day Parole, His 14th Temporary Release From Jail Since 2020

Rohtak: Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, a convict in rape and murder cases, has been released on a 40-day parole, his 14th such reprieve since 2020.
Singh, who is lodged in Sunaria Jail in Haryana's Rohtak, was released on a 40-day parole Tuesday morning. Soon after, he left for the headquarters of Dera Sacha Sauda in Sirsa, where he would spend most of his furlough. He will return to jail on September 14.
The Dera chief was convicted of raping two of his disciples and is currently serving a 20-year jail term in connection with the case. His conviction also includes a life sentence for his role in the 2002 murder of journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati.
Singh has been out on parole for at least 354 days in the last five years. His last parole was in April this year when he was granted a 21-day furlough, during the foundation month of Dera Sacha Sauda.
In January 2025, the Supreme Court declined to entertain a plea of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) against Singh's repeated temporary releases from jail. The apex court said it was not keen to entertain the plea against the Punjab and Haryana High Court.
The SGPC had moved the apex court against an August 2024 order passed by the High Court disposing of the SGPC's plea and observing that in case an application was filed by Singh for temporary release, the same should be considered by the competent authority without any "arbitrariness or favouritism".
The SGPC had alleged that Haryana, while granting temporary release to Singh, was misusing its powers under Section 11 of the Haryana Good Conduct Prisoners (Temporary Release) Act, 2022.
Singh got temporary release several times from October 2020 to August 2025. Below is a list of his major paroles:
- October 2020: 1 day parole for medical check-up.
- May 2021: 12 hours parole to visit his ailing mother.
- February 2022: 21 days of furlough.
- June 2022: 30-day parole.
- October 2022: 40-day parole.
- January 2023: 40-day parole.
- July 2023: 30-day parole.
- November 2023: 29-day parole.
- January 2024: 30-day parole.
- April 2024: 21-day furlough.
- August 2024: 21-day furlough.
- January 2025: 30-day parole.
- April 2025: 21-day furlough, during the foundation month of Dera Sacha Sauda.
- August 2025: 40-day parole.
