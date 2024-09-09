Rape Convict Asaram Returns To Jail As Parole Ends

Jodhpur (Rajasthan): Self-styled godman Asaram Bapu serving a life sentence in Jodhpur Central Jail for the sexual exploitation of a minor, returned to the prison on Monday following a period of medical treatment in Mumbai after his parole expired.

Asaram was brought from Mumbai to Jodhpur with stringent security measures in place. Despite numerous devotees at the airport, the authorities ensured a smooth and efficient transportation process.

The recent parole was Asaram's first extended period outside the jail in 11 years. The parole had been granted for him to receive necessary medical care at a hospital in Maharashtra.

Following his arrest in 2013, Asaram has been incarcerated in Jodhpur Central Jail. Asaram had been confined to the prison over the years, except for limited appearances in court during his trial proceedings.

On August 13, a division bench of Justice Pushpendra Bhati and Justice Munnari Laxman granted seven days' parole to Asaram, who is serving a life sentence in Jodhpur jail after being convicted of rape, based on the medical report of Jodhpur AIIMS. Asaram was asked to bear all expenses for his medical care and travel as a condition for parole.

The court had carefully outlined the duration of the parole period, excluding travel time. On completing the designated period, Asaram was returned to Jodhpur Central Jail to continue serving his sentence.