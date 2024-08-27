ETV Bharat / state

Rape Convict Asaram Flown To Mumbai For Treatment After High Court Parole

Jodhpur (Rajasthan): Rape convicted self-styled godman, Asaram, who is serving life sentence in Jodhpur Central Jail for sexually abusing a minor, left for Mumbai on Tuesday for treatment amid tight security after being granted parole by the Rajasthan High Court earlier this month.

Asaram was brought to the airport from the jail in an ambulance amid tight security arrangements. He was shifted to a special vehicle from the ambulance at the airport. Many of his followers were eager to get a glimpse of him, but the police did not let anyone go near him for security reasons. A contingent of Ratanada and Airport police station police was deployed for the rape convict's security.

Ratanada SHO Pradeep Danga said that as per the court's instructions, Asaram has been sent to Mumbai with a police contingent, from where he will reach Madhav Bagh Hospital in Khapoli and get treatment. An official said that Asaram left on Tuesday afternoon at 2:20 pm by a routine Indigo flight from Jodhpur to Mumbai. The rape convict self-styled godman is escorted by Jodhpur Police Sub Inspector Bhanwar Singh and his team. The police have also received information that many of Asaram's followers have booked tickets for flights to Mumbai. The police personnel accompanying him have been instructed to keep an eye on the followers in this regard.

On August 13, a division bench of Justice Pushpendra Bhati and Justice Munnari Laxman granted seven days' parole to Asaram, who is serving life sentence in Jodhpur jail after being convicted for rape, on the basis of the medical report of Jodhpur AIIMS. The Rajasthan High Court has clarified in the order of emergency parole that the parole time will be counted from the time of reaching Khapoli.