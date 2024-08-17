ETV Bharat / state

Rape Convict Asaram Bapu's 7-Day Parole A Threat For Us: Victim's Family In Panic

Shahjahanpur (Uttar Pradesh): With self-styled godman Asaram Bapu, serving sentence for raping a minor, being released on parole, the victim's family is in panic and said he's a threat to them.

Asaram was released on a seven-day parole for his medical treatment. Recently, he had developed heart-related ailments and was admitted to AIIMS Jodhpur. The victim's father said that Asaram has come out of jail for seven days for undergoing treatment at an Ayurvedic hospital in Mumbai. "When specialised treatment can be availed at AIIMS, Jodhpur then why is he being sent to Mumbai?," he said.

The family alleged that Asaram has got many witnesses killed by his henchmen and being out of jail, he can hatch a big conspiracy against them. He also rued that their security is increased only when some incident happens.

CO City Saumya Pandey said that a guard has been deployed outside the victim's house for ensuring security round the clock. The victim's father has already been provided a personal security guard who stays with him 24 hours a day.