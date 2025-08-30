ETV Bharat / state

Rape Case: Stigma Has To Be On Perpetrator, Not On Victim, Says Delhi High Court

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has termed as “obnoxious” the submission of an accused that quashing rape proceedings against him would be in the interest of the minor victim who otherwise would have to face “stigma”. The stigma has to be not on the victim of the wrong but on the perpetrator of the wrong, the high court said and imposed Rs 10,000 costs on the man.

“The counsel for the petitioner contends that quashing the present proceedings would be in the interest of the prosecutrix, otherwise she would have to face stigma. I find this argument obnoxious, to say the least.

“The stigma has to be, not on the victim of the wrong, but on the perpetrator of the wrong. There has to be paradigm shift in societal mindset by attaching stigma to the accused and not to the girl who underwent the horrid suffering by way of rape,” Justice Girish Kathpalia said in a judgment passed on August 29.

The court refused to quash rape proceedings against the man and directed him to deposit Rs 10,000 costs with the Delhi High Court Legal Service Committee. The court rejected the contention of the counsel for the accused that the parents of the victim have "settled" the matter with him.

“This argument also is completely devoid of merit. For, it is the minor girl, and not her parents who was wronged and suffered because of the alleged act on the part of the petitioner (accused).