ETV Bharat / state

Rape Case: Stigma Has To Be On Perpetrator, Not On Victim, Says Delhi High Court

The court refused to quash rape proceedings against the man and imposed Rs 10,000 costs on him.

Rape Case: Stigma Has To Be On Perpetrator, Not On Victim, Says Delhi High Court
File photo of Delhi High Court (IANS)
author img

By PTI

Published : August 30, 2025 at 5:30 PM IST

2 Min Read

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has termed as “obnoxious” the submission of an accused that quashing rape proceedings against him would be in the interest of the minor victim who otherwise would have to face “stigma”. The stigma has to be not on the victim of the wrong but on the perpetrator of the wrong, the high court said and imposed Rs 10,000 costs on the man.

“The counsel for the petitioner contends that quashing the present proceedings would be in the interest of the prosecutrix, otherwise she would have to face stigma. I find this argument obnoxious, to say the least.

“The stigma has to be, not on the victim of the wrong, but on the perpetrator of the wrong. There has to be paradigm shift in societal mindset by attaching stigma to the accused and not to the girl who underwent the horrid suffering by way of rape,” Justice Girish Kathpalia said in a judgment passed on August 29.

The court refused to quash rape proceedings against the man and directed him to deposit Rs 10,000 costs with the Delhi High Court Legal Service Committee. The court rejected the contention of the counsel for the accused that the parents of the victim have "settled" the matter with him.

“This argument also is completely devoid of merit. For, it is the minor girl, and not her parents who was wronged and suffered because of the alleged act on the part of the petitioner (accused).

"It is only the prosecutrix, who could have pardoned the wrongdoer, that too in certain specific conditions. As mentioned above, prosecutrix continues to be a minor girl,” Justice Kathpalia said.

According to the FIR lodged in 2024, the girl was blackmailed into physical relationship by the accused after making her video. A case of rape was registered against the man under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The man was absconding and has been declared a proclaimed offender.

Also Read

PM Modi's Degree: Delhi HC Sets Aside CIC Order To Disclose Information

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has termed as “obnoxious” the submission of an accused that quashing rape proceedings against him would be in the interest of the minor victim who otherwise would have to face “stigma”. The stigma has to be not on the victim of the wrong but on the perpetrator of the wrong, the high court said and imposed Rs 10,000 costs on the man.

“The counsel for the petitioner contends that quashing the present proceedings would be in the interest of the prosecutrix, otherwise she would have to face stigma. I find this argument obnoxious, to say the least.

“The stigma has to be, not on the victim of the wrong, but on the perpetrator of the wrong. There has to be paradigm shift in societal mindset by attaching stigma to the accused and not to the girl who underwent the horrid suffering by way of rape,” Justice Girish Kathpalia said in a judgment passed on August 29.

The court refused to quash rape proceedings against the man and directed him to deposit Rs 10,000 costs with the Delhi High Court Legal Service Committee. The court rejected the contention of the counsel for the accused that the parents of the victim have "settled" the matter with him.

“This argument also is completely devoid of merit. For, it is the minor girl, and not her parents who was wronged and suffered because of the alleged act on the part of the petitioner (accused).

"It is only the prosecutrix, who could have pardoned the wrongdoer, that too in certain specific conditions. As mentioned above, prosecutrix continues to be a minor girl,” Justice Kathpalia said.

According to the FIR lodged in 2024, the girl was blackmailed into physical relationship by the accused after making her video. A case of rape was registered against the man under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The man was absconding and has been declared a proclaimed offender.

Also Read

PM Modi's Degree: Delhi HC Sets Aside CIC Order To Disclose Information

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

RAPE CASEMINOR VICTIMPOCSO ACTDELHI HIGH COURT

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

A Meat Butcher's Daughter - 17-Year-Old Koyel Bar Breaks Two World Youth Records

Explained: Which Are The Safest Cities For Women In India, And What The NARI 2025 Index Reveals About Women’s Security In Our Nation

Interview | 'Not Enough Roles Are Written For Older Women'; Theatre And Film Actor Shernaz Patel On Bias In Industry

Maharashtra | 'One Village, One Ganpati' - Unique Tradition In Sale During Ganesh Festival

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.