Sitapur MP Rakesh Rathore Accused Of Rape, Case Registered

The Congress MP said the allegation levelled by the complainant is a political conspiracy meant to tarnish his image.

Congress MP from Sitapur has been accused of rape on the pretext of marriage by a woman
Sitapur MP Rakesh Rathore (ETV Bharat)
Published : Jan 18, 2025, 6:14 PM IST

Sitapur: Congress MP from Sitapur has been accused of rape on the pretext of marriage by a woman.

Rathore, who rebelled against BJP and joined Congress, has been accused by a woman of his caste of rape on the pretext of marriage. Superintendent of Police Chakresh Mishra said that the woman, a resident of Butsganj locality in the city, had on January 15 lodged the complaint against Rathore. On the basis of the complaint, the Kotwali Nagar police on Friday registered a case and conducted a medical examination of the complainant. The SP said the woman has alleged in her complaint that she met Rathore in 2020 when he was a BJP MLA. After this, Rathore got close to her. The woman said after she got acquainted with Rathore, she was made the women's district president of Tailik Mahasangh, Sitapur. After this, Rathore called the woman to his house in March, 2020 and raped her, the complaint stated.

It is alleged that the victim was also threatened of dire consequences if she revealed the incident to anyone. The complainant said Rathore continued to exploit her physically. After becoming an MP, Rathore started harassing the woman by threatening to defame her, the complaint stated. The woman said she registered a written complaint with Mishra and also provided evidence and demanded action against the MP.

Mishra said the complainant has submitted phone call recordings and video evidence along with her written complaint on the basis of which a case has been registered. The woman's statement has also been recorded before the court. Further legal proceedings are underway. Meanwhile, Rathore said it is a political conspiracy to tarnish his image.

