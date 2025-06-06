Minor Girl Rape Case: Accused Killed In Encounter With Police Near Lucknow's ACP Cantt Office

Lucknow: The accused in the Alambagh two and a half year old girl rape case was killed in an encounter with the police on Thursday night. The police first caught the accused during a check near the ACP Cantt office, but he allegedly started running and opened fire on the police. In the retaliatory firing opened by the police, the accused got injured and succumbed after some time.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Ashish Srivastava said that the name of the deceased accused is Deepak Verma, who hails from Aishbagh. He used to take out tableaux during Mata Rani's Jagran and supply water to the railways. When Deepak saw the police during the check, he tried to run away and also fired at the police. Deepak was injured in retaliatory fire and later died. His family has been informed, and the body will be handed over to them after the post-mortem.

Rape Accused Killed in Encounter in Lucknow (ETV Bharat)

Scanned 300 CCTV footage: The DCP said that 5 police teams were engaged to catch the rape accused. Different teams were working to catch Deepak. During this, more than 300 CCTV cameras were scanned, during which the accused was identified. His suspicious movements were detected on the CCTV, after which a check was started near the ACP office.

One lakh rupees reward: A case was already registered against the accused Deepak Verma in the Hazratganj police station. In the rape case, a reward of one lakh rupees was announced on the accused. Police teams were constantly searching for him. Within 24 hours of the incident, the accused was killed in an encounter.

According to the case details, a man and his wife, hailing from Unnao, have been working as ragpickers in Lucknow. On Wednesday night, they were sleeping with their two-and-a-half-year-old daughter under the Chandan Nagar Metro station located in the Alambagh police station area. Late at night, an unknown person secretly kidnapped the girl and allegedly raped her. When the parents came to know about it in the morning, they reached the local police station. They also informed the One Stop Centre. The team of the centre reached the spot and admitted the girl to Lokbandhu Hospital for treatment. Seeing the critical condition of the girl there, she was referred to a higher centre for better treatment.

This incident raised questions on the security system in the Alambagh area, as a similar incident took place involving an auto driver and his brother near the Alambagh bus stand in March this year.