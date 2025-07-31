ETV Bharat / state

Rape Case Against Malayalam Rapper Vedan

Malayalam rapper Vedan, also known as Hirandas Murali has been booked for rape following a complaint lodged by a doctor.

Malayalam rapper Vedan, also known as Hirandas Murali has been booked for rape following a complaint lodged by a doctor.
By PTI

Published : July 31, 2025 at 11:11 AM IST

Kochi: A rape case has been lodged against well-known Malayalam rapper Vedan, also known as Hirandas Murali, on a complaint by a lady doctor alleging that he sexually assaulted her on several occasions between 2021-2023 at various places in the state, police said on Thursday.

An FIR under section 376 IPC was lodged against the rapper at Thrikkakara police station late Wednesday, a senior police officer said. Vedan had faced allegations of wrongdoing in the past as well. He was arrested and then released on bail in April this year in a drug case.

Shortly thereafter, he was arrested and then released on bail by the Forest Department in connection with a leopard tooth found in his possession.

Besides these, a complaint was lodged against him in May this year by a BJP leader accusing him of defaming Prime Minister Narendra Modi and promoting caste-based division through his music.

