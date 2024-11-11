ETV Bharat / state

Rape Accused Arrested After Gunfight In MP's Guna

A 40-year-man, accused of raping the minor on November 6 has been arrested after a brief encounter in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district on Monday.

Representational Image
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : 60 minutes ago

Guna (MP): Police have arrested a 40-year-man, accused of raping a 10-year-old girl, after a brief encounter in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district, officials said on Monday. The accused, who was carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 on his head, suffered a gunshot wound on his leg in the encounter on Sunday evening, Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Sinha told reporters.

The man, identified as Mukesh Jatav, allegedly raped the minor on November 6, according to police officials. The accused had approached the victim and her mother when they were going home after selling their maize crop and purchasing wheat flour, they said.

The man told the victim's mother that the shopkeeper paid her Rs 100 less and he will ensure to get that amount back. He then asked the woman to send her daughter with him to the shop to fetch the balance amount, the officials said. Later, the girl was found unconscious in the

On Sunday evening, when efforts were made to nab the accused, he fired two shots at the police team, Sinha said. The police team fired in self-defence during which the accused suffered a leg injury, he said. The man was arrested at around 7.30 pm after a brief encounter near a temple and was admitted to hospital, the official said.

Guna (MP): Police have arrested a 40-year-man, accused of raping a 10-year-old girl, after a brief encounter in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district, officials said on Monday. The accused, who was carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 on his head, suffered a gunshot wound on his leg in the encounter on Sunday evening, Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Sinha told reporters.

The man, identified as Mukesh Jatav, allegedly raped the minor on November 6, according to police officials. The accused had approached the victim and her mother when they were going home after selling their maize crop and purchasing wheat flour, they said.

The man told the victim's mother that the shopkeeper paid her Rs 100 less and he will ensure to get that amount back. He then asked the woman to send her daughter with him to the shop to fetch the balance amount, the officials said. Later, the girl was found unconscious in the

On Sunday evening, when efforts were made to nab the accused, he fired two shots at the police team, Sinha said. The police team fired in self-defence during which the accused suffered a leg injury, he said. The man was arrested at around 7.30 pm after a brief encounter near a temple and was admitted to hospital, the official said.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SP SANJEEV SINHARAPE CASEMADHYA PRADESH GUNA DISTRICT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Abandoned by Love, Embraced by Faith: The Lives of Leprosy-Free Women at Tapovan

Fading Literature: Delhi's Famed Urdu Bazaar On Last Legs

Explained: How Navy's 4th Nuclear-Powered Submarine Launch Enhances India's Strategic Sea Power

Explained | How The World Is Increasingly Moving Towards Solar Energy

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.