Healthcare Company Ordered to Pay Compensation for 'Discrepancy' in Weight Loss Treatment

Hyderabad (Telangana) : The Ranga Reddy District Consumer Commission has ordered the 'Kolors Healthcare India Pvt Ltd' to pay a compensation of Rs 10,000 along with the refund of Rs. 40,000 to the plaintiff in a case of discrepancy in weight reduction treatment. The healthcare company promised to reduce weight but it was found to have caused trouble to the plaintiff by giving unusual treatment.

Besides refund and compensation, the Consumer Commission has also ordered the respondent company to pay costs of the case of Rs. 5,000 were to the aggrieved party. The case was pertaining to one P. Venugopal of Borabanda in the State Capital city.

As per the details of the case, the plaintiff approached the respondent organization located in Srinagar Colony on 2nd March, 2020, for weight loss treatment. He paid Rs. 40,000 amount to the healthcare company after the respondent's staff promised that the treatment given by them would help the petitioner lose 15 to 20 kg of weight in 50 sittings.

However, it was later found that the defendant company's allegedly unorthodox treatments proved to be ineffective in his case. On the other hand, they caused extreme pain and skin problems in the body of the petitioner, who has reported the matter to the company staff. The plaintiff asked for the refund of his money but the respondent company did not agree to make the repayment.

With no option left for him, the plaintiff approached the Consumer Commission which has heard his case and ordered refund by the respondent company along with compensation. Also, the Commission gave a 45-day deadline for the implementation of its order by the company concerned.