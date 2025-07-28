Ranchi's Unique Shiva-Sati Idol Symbolises Immortal Love And Spirituality

Ranchi: A grand idol of Lord Shiva and consort Sati in Ranchi draws a huge crowd of devotees from across the country during the holy month of Sawan. This Shiva-Sati idol, symbolising immortal love, is the first such idol of Lord Shiva and his consort in this form in eastern India, the priest said.

The 26-foot tall idol located near the court of Ranchi depicts Lord Shiva's grief stricken and murderous rage with Sati on his shoulders.

Shiva carrying Sati on his shoulder (ETV Bharat)

According to the Hindu mythology, Sati's father, king Daksha, publicly humiliated her for marrying Shiva, whom he disliked. Following this, Sati took her own life prompting Shiva to destroy Daksha and bring the world to the brink of collapse with his Rudra Tandava, the dance of destruction. The grief-stricken Shiva fuming in anger with Sati on his shoulder has been depicted through this idol.

The temple priest, pandit Suresh said the idol represents the scene when Lord Shiva picked up Sati, who had immolated herself in the yagya of Prajapati Daksha, challenging all rules of the universe and performing 'tandava'. This extremely emotional and religious moment has been given a concrete form by the famous sculptor Rampal, who created this unique idol.

A Shivling is also worshipped (ETV Bharat)

He said that the 26-foot tall idol has been created with utmost finesse and artistry. Lord Shiva's face reflects fury, while Sati's displays compassion and dedication. The idol is not only a symbol of religious faith but an excellent instance of Indian craftsmanship, the priest added.

"The temple was established in 1990 and since then, this place has remained the centre of faith for thousands of devotees. Especially in the month of Sawan, huge crowds of devotees gather here. Every Monday, Jalabhishek, Rudrabhishek and special pujas are performed here. This apart, the Shivling located in the temple premises is also worshipped. Devotees thronging at the temple, pray for the fulfillment of their wishes. The idol is the first of its kind in entire eastern India," he said.

The temple in Ranchi (ETV Bharat)

Devotees believe that praying here brings family's happiness, marital harmony, child birth and mental peace. Apart from Ranchi and nearby districts, devotees come here for darshan from West Bihar, West Bengal and Odisha. The ambience, greenery and unique Shiva-Sati idol provide devotees the much needed spiritual energy, the priest added.