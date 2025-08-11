Ranchi’s Shaheed Sthal To Have Museum On Freedom Struggle

Ranchi: Steps are underway to establish a museum on the freedom struggle at Ranchi’s Shaheed Sthal, which is located very close to Shaheed Chowk.

Sources disclosed that the museum is to be accompanied by a research centre and a library based on the biographies of the martyrs of the freedom struggle, so that the coming generations can experience history not only through books but also by connecting with these sacred places.

The memorial at Ranchi (ETV Bharat)

The locals believe that the place should be developed not only as a memorial but also as a place that inspires the coming generations.

Shaheed Sthal of Ranchi bears testimony to the sacrifices made by the heroes of the first war of independence in 1857. There were many who laid down their lives while igniting the fire of independence among the generations to come.

Ranchi had also contributed to the first war of independence in a big way. Thakur Vishwanath Shahdev was hanged on April 16, 1858 and Pandey Ganpat Rai on April 21, the same year, from a huge Kadamba tree that still stands in the premises of the monument. Their bodies were thrown into an ancient well nearby. This well also stands as a testimony to the historical developments of those times.

The well into which the bodies of martyrs were thrown. (ETV Bharat)

Historians point out that the information provided by some local traitors led to the arrest of many freedom fighters. When the freedom fighters were returning after chasing away the British from Ramgarh, they were surrounded by the latter on information provided by the traitors among the local population. Despite this betrayal, the heroes of the war of independence displayed exemplary courage and determination.

The gallows at the Shaheed Sthal (ETV Bharat)

Even today, the symbolic remains of the Kadamba tree and the hanging noose are preserved at this monument. They are seen as sacred symbols reminding future generations about the price those brave hearts paid for the sake of independence of the country.

The Shaheed Chowk located nearby is also an integral part of this glorious story. It is here that the British shot many freedom fighters to death.

Since 1957, a special ceremony has been organized here every year on the occasion of Independence Day and the Republic Day, where the dignitaries and the common people come to offer floral tributes to the heroes of the independence movement.

The pictures of more than 40 martyrs installed at the premises tell the story of the freedom struggle and instil patriotism in the minds of the visitors.

The locals also observe a Martyrs Week from April 16 to 23 every year at the venue. Thakur Vishwanath Shahdev is offered a salute on April 16, Pandey Ganpat Rai is remembered on April 21, and Babu Puhar Singh on April 23. It’s a week dedicated to the memory of the martyrs.

Vandana Rai, who is a descendant of martyr Pandey Ganpat Rai, said, “This place is not just a memory but a symbol of our nation's self-respect. Its soil has the fragrance of valour and it always reminds us that freedom is built on the foundation of sacrifice, courage and unwavering faith.”

