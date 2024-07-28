ETV Bharat / state

Ranchi's Birsa Zoo Caretaker Succumbs To Injury After Attack By Hippopotamus

Ranchi: A caretaker of Ranchi's Bhagwan Birsa Biological Park on Sunday succumbed to his injuries suffered during an attack by a hippopotamus, a zoo official said. The deceased, identified as Santosh Kumar Mahto (54), had entered the enclosure of the hippopotamus on Friday, allegedly to shift a newborn calf.

The mother hippopotamus attacked Mahto and injured him critically, the official said. Unfortunately, the caretaker succumbed to his injuries on Sunday morning at a private hospital here," the director of the zoo, Jabbar Singh, told PTI.

Singh said an investigation into the incident has been initiated. Asked about compensation to the next of kin of the deceased, he said that the zoo authority would send a proposal to the state government to provide an ex gratia of Rs 20 lakh as Mahto was on duty on Friday.