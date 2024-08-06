Ranchi Techie Stranded With Family In Violence-Hit Bangladesh; Appeals For Safe Return

Ranchi: A family from Jharkhand's Ranchi has got stranded in Bangladesh amid the ongoing unrest in the neighbouring country and has approached the Indian Embassy for their safe return.

Ranchi-based, Manish Chaudhary, an engineer by profession, is currently working on a project of a private company in Bangladesh's Rangpur. He lives at Tol Pakar Math in Rangpur along with his wife and two kids. Manish's family has been living in Rangpur for the last two years.

Manish's friends in Ranchi said he told them over phone that although there is no tension in Rangpur he is terrified by whatever has been happening in Dhaka for the last few days. He said that more than 150 people work with him in the project and all are Indians. All these people are extremely scared and want to return to India as soon as possible, he told.

On receiving Manish's calls, his friends informed Jharkhand CMO about the matter and sought the latter's intervention. On the other hand, the private company, where he works, is also in constant touch with the Indian Embassy in Bangladesh, which has already alerted the Indian nationals over the unrest while updates are also being taken from the Prime Minister's Office.

Manish has told that he wants to leave Bangladesh at any cost but his passport is stuck with the courier services. Likewise him, his co-workers from India have also contacted the Indian Embassy so that they can return to India as soon as possible. He said that the Indian Embassy is providing security to all Indian nationals and some people had already been sent safely to India.

On Sunday, the Indian Embassy in Bangladesh asked Indian nationals living in the jurisdiction of Assistant High Commission of India, Sylhet to be in touch with the Embassy office and remain alert. Also, a helpline number was shared for emergencies.

Read more

Bangladesh Unrest Live Updates: Rahul Gandhi Asks 'Pakistan' Question In All-Party Meet; Minorities Must Be Protected, Says VHP