ETV Bharat / state

Ranchi Techie Stranded With Family In Violence-Hit Bangladesh; Appeals For Safe Return

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Aug 6, 2024, 1:00 PM IST

An engineer from Ranchi, Manish Chaudhary, who is living in Bangladesh's Rangpur with his family for the last two years, has appealed to the Indian Embassy for helping them to safely return home. He works in a project of a private company there.

Ranchi Techie Stranded With Family In Violence-Hit Bangladesh; Appeals For Safe Return
Manish Chaudhary and family (ETV Bharat Photo)

Ranchi: A family from Jharkhand's Ranchi has got stranded in Bangladesh amid the ongoing unrest in the neighbouring country and has approached the Indian Embassy for their safe return.

Ranchi-based, Manish Chaudhary, an engineer by profession, is currently working on a project of a private company in Bangladesh's Rangpur. He lives at Tol Pakar Math in Rangpur along with his wife and two kids. Manish's family has been living in Rangpur for the last two years.

Manish's friends in Ranchi said he told them over phone that although there is no tension in Rangpur he is terrified by whatever has been happening in Dhaka for the last few days. He said that more than 150 people work with him in the project and all are Indians. All these people are extremely scared and want to return to India as soon as possible, he told.

On receiving Manish's calls, his friends informed Jharkhand CMO about the matter and sought the latter's intervention. On the other hand, the private company, where he works, is also in constant touch with the Indian Embassy in Bangladesh, which has already alerted the Indian nationals over the unrest while updates are also being taken from the Prime Minister's Office.

Manish has told that he wants to leave Bangladesh at any cost but his passport is stuck with the courier services. Likewise him, his co-workers from India have also contacted the Indian Embassy so that they can return to India as soon as possible. He said that the Indian Embassy is providing security to all Indian nationals and some people had already been sent safely to India.

On Sunday, the Indian Embassy in Bangladesh asked Indian nationals living in the jurisdiction of Assistant High Commission of India, Sylhet to be in touch with the Embassy office and remain alert. Also, a helpline number was shared for emergencies.

Read more

Bangladesh Unrest Live Updates: Rahul Gandhi Asks 'Pakistan' Question In All-Party Meet; Minorities Must Be Protected, Says VHP

Ranchi: A family from Jharkhand's Ranchi has got stranded in Bangladesh amid the ongoing unrest in the neighbouring country and has approached the Indian Embassy for their safe return.

Ranchi-based, Manish Chaudhary, an engineer by profession, is currently working on a project of a private company in Bangladesh's Rangpur. He lives at Tol Pakar Math in Rangpur along with his wife and two kids. Manish's family has been living in Rangpur for the last two years.

Manish's friends in Ranchi said he told them over phone that although there is no tension in Rangpur he is terrified by whatever has been happening in Dhaka for the last few days. He said that more than 150 people work with him in the project and all are Indians. All these people are extremely scared and want to return to India as soon as possible, he told.

On receiving Manish's calls, his friends informed Jharkhand CMO about the matter and sought the latter's intervention. On the other hand, the private company, where he works, is also in constant touch with the Indian Embassy in Bangladesh, which has already alerted the Indian nationals over the unrest while updates are also being taken from the Prime Minister's Office.

Manish has told that he wants to leave Bangladesh at any cost but his passport is stuck with the courier services. Likewise him, his co-workers from India have also contacted the Indian Embassy so that they can return to India as soon as possible. He said that the Indian Embassy is providing security to all Indian nationals and some people had already been sent safely to India.

On Sunday, the Indian Embassy in Bangladesh asked Indian nationals living in the jurisdiction of Assistant High Commission of India, Sylhet to be in touch with the Embassy office and remain alert. Also, a helpline number was shared for emergencies.

Read more

Bangladesh Unrest Live Updates: Rahul Gandhi Asks 'Pakistan' Question In All-Party Meet; Minorities Must Be Protected, Says VHP

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

VIOLENCE HIT BANGLADESHAPPEALED TO THE INDIAN EMBASSYSTRANDED IN BANGLADESHRANCHI TECHIE STRANDED BANGLADESH

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Female Sharks Make Babies Alone In Italy

Beyond the Plate: A Deep Dive Into Mangoes With Sopan Joshi

In Conversation with Manthan Somvanshi: Indie Singer and PhD Student Channels Heartbreak into Debut Song - WATCH

Mound-burial System Of Ahom Dynasty In Assam Included In UNESCO World Heritage List

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.