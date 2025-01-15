Ranchi Police Warn People Against Fake Sadhus, Fraudsters Posing As Cops

Ranchi: In the wake of rising incidents of people being duped under the pretext of fake occult ceremonies and fraudulent raids, Ranchi Police have urged residents to report fraud cases immediately so that the culprits can be put behind the bars.
Ranchi senior SP Chandan Kumar Sinha said people should provide information about such frauds to the police so that immediate action can be taken. The move comes after many cases of fake cops and sadhus surfaced in Ranchi.
Some days ago, five to six persons, came to the house of a woman living in Dhruva area, posing as policemen. They carried batons in their hands.
The woman got suspicious as no case was registered against anyone in her house. When she protested, the fake cops left the place in a hurry. She then informed police about the incident.
Sinha said police have been receiving information about fake cops roaming around in many areas and patrolling has been increased across the district. He has appealed people to provide information about such frauds by dialing 112 or reporting at their local police station.
Apart from fake cops, police are also on a lookout for a gang of fake sadhus, who are trapping women in the name of performing occult ceremonies. Two cases in this regard have been registered in Ranchi's Doranda Lalpur and Bariatu police stations in December.
In the first case, a woman living in Kanke Road had gone for a walk to Morhabadi Maidan when two youths, dressed in the attires of sadhus, approached her. The fraudsters warned that her son will soon encounter a serious problem. They offered to perform black magic to ward off the impending danger.
When the woman agreed, they asked her to take off her jewellery and put those in a handkerchief. Then they told her to repeat 'mantras' after them by closing her eyes. Finally, when she opened her eyes she saw that the two thugs had fled with her ornaments.
The second incident occurred on December 26, 2024, when two thugs duped a 50-year-old woman living in Sector 2 of Dhurva of ornaments worth Rs 2.5 lakh in similar manner.
