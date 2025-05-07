Muslim Clerics Hail Op Sindoor, Say They Are With India In Its Bid To Eliminate Terrorism

Ranchi: India woke up to the stupendous success of Operation Sindoor as India destroyed several major terrorist bases in Pakistan in yet another brilliant surgical strike.

Citizens regardless of faith rejoiced by coming out on the streets. People in Jharkhand capital Ranchi too celebrated the success of Operation Sindoor. A few Muslim clerics shared their opinion on the operation with ETV Bharat. The clerics said they are with the Government of India in its bid to eliminate terrorism. "People of the minority community will not spare those who mess with India," they warned.

They said people of all religions and communities in India are with the Indian government in every step. "The youth of the country and people of every section of the country are against terrorists and Pakistan-backed conspirators," they said.

In a strong yet measured response to the Pahalgam terror attack, the Indian Armed Forces launched a barrage of missile strikes early Wednesday, targeting nine terror hubs in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The operation, named "Operation Sindoor", carried out by the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force, focused on key terrorist strongholds such as Jaish-e-Mohammad's base in Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's markaz in Muridke, near Lahore and Sialkot.

The Defence Ministry said that the strikes were "focused, measured and non-escalatory." No Pakistani military facilities were targeted, with India demonstrating restraint in its choice of targets and precision strikes. Kotil and Muzaffarabad in PoK, areas known for housing LeT and JeM camps, were also among the targeted sites.