ETV Bharat / state

Ranchi Land Scam: ED Investigates Terror Funding Angle After Key Arrest

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 21 hours ago

Dr Ishtiaq Ahmed was arrested by the Jharkhand's Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS). Ahmed is suspected to have links to Al Qaeda.

Ranchi Land Scam: ED Investigates Terror Funding Angle After Key Arrest
Officials intensified probe in Terror Funding Angle in Ranchi land scam (ETV Bharat)

Ranchi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has intensified its investigation into a possible connection between a land scam and terrorist activities following the arrest of Dr Ishtiaq Ahmed. Ahmed, who was taken into custody by Jharkhand's Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), is suspected to have links to Al Qaeda. Further investigations have revealed that he was allegedly involved in the Ranchi land scam.

According to sources, the ED has summoned a man identified as Bablu Khan in connection with the case. Khan, a resident of the Bariatu police station area, is reportedly related to Afsar Khan and Talha Khan, both of whom are currently in jail due to their involvement in land scams. These scams include the high-profile Army land scam as well as another land scam. Afsar and Talha Khan have already been charge-sheeted in these cases.

Sources said that Dr Ishtiaq Ahmed had direct connections with Bablu Khan. Sources further said that Dr Ishtiaq was associated with a hospital linked to Bablu Khan, and the two share family ties. This familial connection between individuals involved in the land scam and those suspected of terrorist activities is raising new questions in the investigation.

The central agency's involvement in this case marks a significant turn, especially amidst growing concerns about terror financing. While the ATS and ED continue their probe.

Read More

  1. ED Seizes Assets Worth Rs 19.39 Crore In Loan App Fraud Case
  2. Jharkhand ATS Arrests Suspected AQIS Member In Hazaribagh
  3. Arrested Al-Qaeda terrorist spills beans on AQIS-JMB plan of terror recruit in Uttar Pradesh

Ranchi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has intensified its investigation into a possible connection between a land scam and terrorist activities following the arrest of Dr Ishtiaq Ahmed. Ahmed, who was taken into custody by Jharkhand's Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), is suspected to have links to Al Qaeda. Further investigations have revealed that he was allegedly involved in the Ranchi land scam.

According to sources, the ED has summoned a man identified as Bablu Khan in connection with the case. Khan, a resident of the Bariatu police station area, is reportedly related to Afsar Khan and Talha Khan, both of whom are currently in jail due to their involvement in land scams. These scams include the high-profile Army land scam as well as another land scam. Afsar and Talha Khan have already been charge-sheeted in these cases.

Sources said that Dr Ishtiaq Ahmed had direct connections with Bablu Khan. Sources further said that Dr Ishtiaq was associated with a hospital linked to Bablu Khan, and the two share family ties. This familial connection between individuals involved in the land scam and those suspected of terrorist activities is raising new questions in the investigation.

The central agency's involvement in this case marks a significant turn, especially amidst growing concerns about terror financing. While the ATS and ED continue their probe.

Read More

  1. ED Seizes Assets Worth Rs 19.39 Crore In Loan App Fraud Case
  2. Jharkhand ATS Arrests Suspected AQIS Member In Hazaribagh
  3. Arrested Al-Qaeda terrorist spills beans on AQIS-JMB plan of terror recruit in Uttar Pradesh

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

RANCHITERROR FUNDINGDR ISHTIYAQAL QAEDAAL QAEDA

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

AI Keeps Wild Elephants Away From Human Settlements In Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore

St. Martin’s Island: Downsides Of Another Military Base In The Indian Ocean

Opinion | Bangladesh Crisis Props Up Challenge To Regional Communal Peace

Opinion | MPox: India Needs To Be Alert, Not Alarmed

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.