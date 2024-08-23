ETV Bharat / state

Ranchi Land Scam: ED Investigates Terror Funding Angle After Key Arrest

Ranchi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has intensified its investigation into a possible connection between a land scam and terrorist activities following the arrest of Dr Ishtiaq Ahmed. Ahmed, who was taken into custody by Jharkhand's Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), is suspected to have links to Al Qaeda. Further investigations have revealed that he was allegedly involved in the Ranchi land scam.

According to sources, the ED has summoned a man identified as Bablu Khan in connection with the case. Khan, a resident of the Bariatu police station area, is reportedly related to Afsar Khan and Talha Khan, both of whom are currently in jail due to their involvement in land scams. These scams include the high-profile Army land scam as well as another land scam. Afsar and Talha Khan have already been charge-sheeted in these cases.

Sources said that Dr Ishtiaq Ahmed had direct connections with Bablu Khan. Sources further said that Dr Ishtiaq was associated with a hospital linked to Bablu Khan, and the two share family ties. This familial connection between individuals involved in the land scam and those suspected of terrorist activities is raising new questions in the investigation.