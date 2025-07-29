ETV Bharat / state

Once Symbol of India’s Self Reliance Ranchi’s HEC Fights For Survival

It is felt that the company needs a modernisation and long-term revival plan. Sources said that the number of employees has come down to about 2,800 (including regular and contract workers), and they have not received their salaries for the last several months. A dharna is outside the main gate of HEC, but there has been no intervention either from Delhi or from Ranchi.

According to the HEC Officers Association, “The company has a total liability of about Rs 2,000 crores. This situation is not only creating a serious crisis for the employees and their families but is also posing a big threat to the industrial self-reliance of India.”

HEC's financial difficulties are not limited to losses only. The company is also burdened with huge liabilities, with Rs 153 crores needed immediately to pay the outstanding salaries of the employees. Apart from this, Rs 125 crores are needed to pay electricity bills and dues for security services provided by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

The saga of losses that began in the 1980s has reached the maximum in the last five years. The company was utilising only 16 % of its production capacity in 2018-19, which further dropped to 1.39 % according to the unaudited report of 2022-23.

Ranchi: Once a symbol of India’s industrial self-reliance, Ranchi’s Heavy Engineering Corporation Limited (HEC) is today fighting a battle for survival while battling a financial crisis. Things have come to a pass where the employees have not been paid their dues for long, compelling them to take up odd jobs like selling samosas or driving auto rickshaws.

Wife of an engineer, Neelam Devi, pointed out, “ I have taken three loans from the bank. I have even sold my gold bangles, but I am unable to buy books for my children.”

One of the alleged main reasons for the economic crisis is the lack of technological upgrade and the company’s continuing dependence on old machines dating back to the 1960s. It was disclosed that HEC currently has pending orders worth Rs 1,800 crores, many of which are related to defence and railways, which are not being completed on account of old machines and the financial crisis.

A contract employee, Pramod Kumar, said, “More than 100 of us are selling samosas, driving autos or selling vegetables. No one speaks openly for fear of losing their jobs. We just hope that things improve.”

Following a Parliamentary Committee meeting on July 1, HEC’s Director (Personnel), Manoj Kumar Lakra, said that initiatives are being taken in a positive direction.

He said, “Wage-related issues are being resolved from time to time. Contract labourers are not coming to work right now, but positive steps are being taken to decide the condition and direction of HEC.”

However, General Secretary of Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh Ramashankar said that a big package has been demanded from the government, and a big change is expected.

Various employee unions have aired their apprehensions regarding the privatisation of the institution. They have aired various demands, including regularisation of all employees, ruling out privatisation, a long-term revival plan, purchase of modern machinery, immediate payment of pending wages and a rethink on the outsourcing policy.

One of the union leaders, Manoj Pathak, said, “The company incurred losses, but it also made profits twice. Our demands are not impractical. We just want a workable environment.”

The employee's claim that HEC's land is being used for projects like Smart City and constructing Vidhan Sabha building, which is further shaking the confidence of the employees. This is being seen as a conspiracy to bring down the company.

Former union minister Subodh Kant Sahay underlined, “HEC is not only the property of Jharkhand but of the entire country. Letting it die would be a betrayal of the idea of self self-reliant India. The government should take the recommendations of the parliamentary committee seriously.”

Rohit Kumar Pandey pointed out that HEC is strategically important for India as it has direct participation in defence, space, nuclear and railway missions. It has unparalleled technical expertise in manufacturing heavy and complex machines.

He said, “HEC's crisis is not just about a company, but it is a question of India's industrial and technological self-reliance. When the country is resonating with slogans like 'Make in India' and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', letting an institution like HEC die would be like weakening the foundation of these slogans.”

