Ranchi Primary School Girl Students Accuse Teacher Of Molestation, Probe On

The students, in a letter to officials, levelled the allegation following which a special team visited the school and questioned them and the teachers.

The girl students of a primary school at Ratu Road in Ranchi have accused a teacher of molesting one of them
Ranchi DM Manjunath Bhajantri (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 20, 2025 at 6:34 PM IST

Ranchi: The girl students of a primary school at Ratu Road in Ranchi have accused a teacher of molesting one of them.

The girls apprised the Education Secretary, the district magistrate and other officials of the issue in an anonymous letter. After the letter went viral on social media, Ranchi district magistrate Manjunath Bhajantri on Tuesday night directed the District Education Officer and District Education Superintendent to investigate the allegation.

District Education Superintendent Badal Raj told ETV India that a team from the Education Department went to the school on the instructions of the district magistrate and questioned the students. The team also held discussions with the teachers and other staff whose leaves have been cancelled pending completion of the probe.

Raj said a inquiry committee has been formed to probe the incident and it will submit its report soon. "Stringent action will be taken if the teacher is found guilty," he said, adding a notice has been sent to the principal of the school through CRP.

"Last night I got information that a primary school teacher allegedly misbehaved with a girl student. The teacher allegedly sent objectionable WhatsApp messages to the student. A committee has been formed to investigate the matter and submit the inquiry report within 24 hours. We will file a case against the accused teacher under POCSO Act so that a message goes out that no teacher can get away with such acts," said District Education Officer Vinay Kumar.

