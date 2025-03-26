ETV Bharat / state

Rana Sanga Row: Cow Vigilante Bittu Bajrangi Booked In Haryana For Controversial Statement About Ramji Lal Suman

Faridabad: Haryana Police have lodged a case against cow vigilante Rajkumar Panchal alias Bittu Bajrangi in Faridabad for announcing a reward for beheading Samajwadi Party's Rajya Sabha MP Ramji Lal Suman over the latter's remarks about Rajput king Rana Sanga.

Bajrangi, accused in the August 2023 Nuh violence, has again courted controversy after he announced a reward to the person who would behead Ramji Lal Suman.

Bajrangi had also taken to social media. As soon as Bajarangi's statement went viral, the Faridabad Police swung into action, and a case was registered against him.

According to Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Mujesar Jitesh Kumar, Bittu Bajrangi posted a provocative video on Facebook.