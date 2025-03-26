Rana Sanga Row: Cow Vigilante Bittu Bajrangi Booked In Haryana For Controversial Statement About Ramji Lal Suman

Faridabad: Haryana Police have lodged a case against cow vigilante Rajkumar Panchal alias Bittu Bajrangi in Faridabad for announcing a reward for beheading Samajwadi Party's Rajya Sabha MP Ramji Lal Suman over the latter's remarks about Rajput king Rana Sanga.
Bajrangi, accused in the August 2023 Nuh violence, has again courted controversy after he announced a reward to the person who would behead Ramji Lal Suman.
Bajrangi had also taken to social media. As soon as Bajarangi's statement went viral, the Faridabad Police swung into action, and a case was registered against him.
According to Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Mujesar Jitesh Kumar, Bittu Bajrangi posted a provocative video on Facebook.
"The type of video Bittu Bajrangi posted on social media it is going to provoke people and cause a wedge to mutual brotherhood. Taking cognisance of the video, a case has been registered against Bajrangi on the instructions of higher officials and further action is being taken," Kumar said.
Meanwhile, Bajrangi, while reacting to Ramji Lal Suman's statement about Rana Sanga, said, "Whoever gives wrong statements against our ancestors, we will answer him in this way".
Suman, while responding to the BJP in the Rajya Sabha over the historical lineage of Muslims recently, called Rajput king Rana Sanga a "traitor" for inviting Mughal Emperor Babur to India.
"Then whose DNA is there in Hindus? Who brought Babur (to India)? Babur was brought to India by Rana Sanga to defeat Ibrahim Lodi. When Muslims are the children of Babur, then you (Hindus) are the children of the traitor Rana Sanga," Suman had said.
