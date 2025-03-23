Rana Sanga Controversy: Jaisalmer's Ex-Maharawal Chaitanya Raj Singh Slams SP MP For Derogatory Comment

Jaisalmer: Samajwadi Party MP Ramji Lal Suman's comment on Mewar king Maharana Sanga has evoked an outcry. Joining the chorus, former Maharawal of Jaisalmer Chaitanya Raj Singh reacted strongly by condemning Sumanj on X.

Amid escalating row over the legacy of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, Suman has called 16th Rajput king Rana Sanga a 'traitor' while speaking in the Rajya Sabha on Saturday. Suman made the remarks while countering BJP's statement over the historical lineage of Muslims in India. The SP parliamentarian said that it had become a catchphrase of the BJP leaders that Muslims had Babur's DNA.

According to Suman, Maharana Sanga is not just a name but a synonym for bravery, courage, patriotism and public sentiment. It is highly condemnable and unforgivable that Samajwadi Party MP Ramji Lal Suman made derogatory comments about Maharana Sanga to gain cheap popularity.

Chaitanya Raj, who belongs to the royal family of Jaisalmer, wrote, "I strongly condemn the use of words for the great brave warrior Maharana Sanga who purportedly did this to divide the country and to get a few votes. The SP MP and the Samajwadi Party should publicly apologise to the countrymen for this misdeed."

After the statement of the former Maharawal, many Rajput and Hindu organisations in Rajasthan also opposed the SP MP. They are linking the statement of the SP MP with the insult of history and brave rulers. Many organisations also demanded an unconditional apology from the MP. The organisations' leaders have warned to launch agitation if the MP does not apologise for his comments.

The issue has snowballed into a controversy with BJP and other organisations reacting sharply to the statement of the SP MP. BJP leaders alleged that such statements are an attempt to divide the society and insult the brave heroes.