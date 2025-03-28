Agra Historian Clears Air On Rana Sanga, Says The Rajput King Did Not Invite Babar To India

Agra: After Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, politics has now heated up over Rajput king Rana Sanga across the country.

It all started with a statement on Rana Sanga by Rajya Sabha MP Ramjilal Suman. This statement of the MP started a war over Rana Sanga in the country following which Karni Sena activists created a ruckus outside his residence in Agra. Amid such controversy, ETV Bharat spoke to senior historian Raje Kishore Raje of Agra who narrated the story of Rana Sanga's war after which the Mughals took over India.

Raje said Rana Sanga fought his last war in 1527 at Khanwa near Fatehpur Sikri in Agra. The war strengthened the foundation of the Mughal empire in India. Historians say that Babar was not called to India by Rana Sanga. In fact, Rana Sanga was taken away from the battlefield by his feudal lords after he was injured in the war. It led to Babar's victory after which the foundation of Mughal empire was laid in India.

Raje said Rana Sanga fought 100 wars during his lifetime and had 80 wounds on his body. "Rana Sanga had lost his one eye, one hand and one leg. Yet he went on to win won 99 wars. Before Khanwa, Rana Sanga had badly defeated Babar in the battle of Bayana. Babar has also written in detail about Rana Sanga's bravery in his biography Baburnama," he said. Historians say when Rana Sanga defeated Ibrahim Lodi twice, there was no question of him calling Babar to Hindustan. "Ibrahim Lodi's uncle Azam Khan Lodi and Punjab's governor Daulat Khan had called Babar," Raje said.

Portrait of Rana Sanga (ETV Bharat)

Rana Sanga rule Mewar from 1509 to 1528. Rana Sanga fought 100 small and big wars in his lifetime, out of which he won 99. Regarding the Rajput king's bravery, it is said that he had sustained 80 wounds on his body. He had lost one eye, one hand and a leg and yet he was revered by great warrior. "Rana Sanga defeated Delhi Sultan Ibrahim Lodi twice in 1517 and he also defeated Babur," Raje said.

Raje said Rana Sanga's kingdom Mewar bordered Agra in the east and Gujarat in the south. Rana Sanga fought 18 wars with the Sultans of Delhi, Malwa, Gujarat and won all of them. The Rajput king defeated Delhi Sultan Ibrahim Lodi in the battle of Khatoli in Bundi in 1517. After this, Rana Sanga defeated Lodi again at Bari in Dholpur in 1518-19. Ibrahim Lodi had sent an army under the leadership of Miyan Makhan and Miyan Hussain to fight Rana Sanga. "All the kings around were aware of Rana Sanga's bravery. In such a situation, it does not seem appropriate to say that Rana Sanga invited Babar to Hindustan," he said, adiing Lodi was defeated by Rana Sanga alone. Famous historian Gopinath Sharma has clearly mentioned about Rana Sanga's ward on page number 214 and 215 of his book 'Rajasthan Ka Itihaas'.

File photo of Ramjilal Suman (ETV Bharat)

Raje said famous historian Gauri Shankar Ojha has mentioned in his book 'Udaipur Rajya Ka Itihaas' that Rana Sanga did not help Babur in the Battle of Panipat in 1526. He united the Rajput kings for the war against Babur. Similarly, famous historian Ashirwadi Lal Srivastava has written in his book 'Bharat Ka Itihaas' that Babur was badly defeated by Rana Sanga in the Battle of Bayana. Famous historian SR Sharma has written in his book 'Bharat Mein Mughal' that Rana Sanga did not invite Babur. Similarly, Dr Mohanlal Gupta has denied Rana Sanga inviting Babur in his book 'Mewar Ka Prabhav in National Politics'. Hence, the mention of Rana Sanga inviting Babur to Hindustan written in Baburnama does not seem relevant, Raje explained.

Senior advocate Ajay Pratap Singh has filed a case in Agra's Senior Division Court regarding the absurd statement made on Rana Sanga. He has based his argument on the English translation of Baburnama by British government official AS Beveridge who has written on pages 439, 440 and 441 of his translated book that Babur was invited by Punjab governor Daulat Khan Lodi to fight Sultan Ibrahim Lodi in Hindustan. Along with this, Alam Khan Lodi, the real uncle of Ibrahim Lodi, had invited Babur to Hindustan. Both had their eyes on the throne of Delhi.

Zahiruddin Muhammad Babur became the ruler of Fargana Valley in current day Uzbekistan 1494 at the age of 12. Babur inherited the throne after his father's death and was an ancestor of Timur and Genghis Khan. Babur's father was Umar Sheikh Mirza, who was born in the Timur dynasty. His mother was Qutlug Nigar Khanam. She was born in the lineage of Genghis Khan.