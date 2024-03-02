Assam: Days after Joining BJP, Rana Goswami Appointed as Party's State Vice President

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 1 hours ago

Former Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) working president Rana Goswami on Saturday was appointed as the Vice-President of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state.

Rana Goswami had tendered his resignation from the Congress on February 28 and joined BJP on February 29. He joined the BJP in the presence of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Guwahati: Former Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) working president Rana Goswami was appointed as the Vice-President of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state on Saturday. The development comes two days after Goswami quit Congress and joined BJP on February 29. He was an MLA from the Congress and also served as the National Secretary of the party.

Following his joining the saffron party, Goswami faced criticism from Congress leaders. He tendered his resignation from the grand old party on February 28. In a letter to the Congress General Secretary, KC Venugopal, Goswami wrote, "I beg to state that I am tendering my resignation as the working President of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee and as an active member of Indian National Congress."

Goswami then joined the BJP in the presence of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, state BJP president Bhabesh Kalita and other leaders at the state BJP headquarters in Guwahati.

Earlier on February 14, CM Sarma said that four Congress MLAs have extended their support to the state government. The four included Basanta Das, Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastham, Sashi Kanta Das and Siddique Ahmed.

  • " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="">

Read More

  1. Congress Worried over Party's Fate in Assam Ahead of LS Polls
  2. Assam Congress Working President Rana Goswami Resigns; Likely to Join BJP

TAGGED:

Rana GoswamiBJPCongressAPCC

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Kashmiri Scribe Asif Sultan Rearrested Hours after Release: Another Twist in His Legal Battle

What the Household Consumption Expenditure Survey Data Tells Us

'It is the only place where...': Moon Man Mylswamy on why Kulasekarapattinam is a sweet spot for ISRO launches

Why Nair, Prathap, Krishnan and Shukla will be the world's first "vyomanauts"

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.