Assam: Days after Joining BJP, Rana Goswami Appointed as Party's State Vice President

Guwahati: Former Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) working president Rana Goswami was appointed as the Vice-President of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state on Saturday. The development comes two days after Goswami quit Congress and joined BJP on February 29. He was an MLA from the Congress and also served as the National Secretary of the party.

Following his joining the saffron party, Goswami faced criticism from Congress leaders. He tendered his resignation from the grand old party on February 28. In a letter to the Congress General Secretary, KC Venugopal, Goswami wrote, "I beg to state that I am tendering my resignation as the working President of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee and as an active member of Indian National Congress."

Goswami then joined the BJP in the presence of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, state BJP president Bhabesh Kalita and other leaders at the state BJP headquarters in Guwahati.

Earlier on February 14, CM Sarma said that four Congress MLAs have extended their support to the state government. The four included Basanta Das, Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastham, Sashi Kanta Das and Siddique Ahmed.

