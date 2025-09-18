SP Leader Azam Khan Gets Bail In Rampur Quality Bar Land Grab Case
The Allahabad High Court granted the bail to Khan paving his way for release from Sitapur Jail.
Published : September 18, 2025 at 7:09 PM IST
Prayagraj: Samajwadi Party leader and former minister Azam Khan was granted bail by the Allahabad High Court in the Rampur Quality Bar land grab case, paving the way for his release from Sitapur jail after around 23 months.
The order was passed by Justice Sameer Jain. Khan had filed a petition in the Allahabad High Court after his bail petition was rejected by the MP-MLA Court of Rampur. Advocate Imranullah, who appeared for the former minister said his client had been implicated in the case.
The case was filed in 2019 and Khan was made an accused in 2024. Opposing the bail, Additional Advocate General Manish Goyal said Khan has a criminal history. "At the time of the incident, he was the Urban Development Minister in the then government. He abused his position and influence to grab the land," he argued.
The case pertains to alleged illegal occupation of Quality Bar in Saeed Nagar Hardoi Patti on the highway under Civil Lines police station area of Rampur. An FIR was filed by Revenue Inspector Anangraj Singh in this regard in 2019.
The police had earlier made chairman Syed Zafar Ali Jafri, Azam Khan's wife Dr Tajin Fatima and their son former MLA Abdullah Azam Khan accused in the case. Imranullah said Khan's bail has been granted in all the cases filed against him. He is expected to be released from jail soon, he said
Two days ago, Khan had received a relief from the ACJM-1 MP-MLA court of Moradabad which acquitted him in the contempt of court case filed in 2020.
The case was related to an incident involving Chhajlat police station in 2008, in which proceedings were initiated for non-appearance on court dates. Rampur Ganj police station SHO Ramveer Singh had filed a case under Section 174 A of IPC in 2020. Khan and his son Abdullah were sentenced to two years imprisonment in the case. Khan's appeal against the sentence in the original case is pending in the High Court.
