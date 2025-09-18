ETV Bharat / state

SP Leader Azam Khan Gets Bail In Rampur Quality Bar Land Grab Case

Prayagraj: Samajwadi Party leader and former minister Azam Khan was granted bail by the Allahabad High Court in the Rampur Quality Bar land grab case, paving the way for his release from Sitapur jail after around 23 months.

The order was passed by Justice Sameer Jain. Khan had filed a petition in the Allahabad High Court after his bail petition was rejected by the MP-MLA Court of Rampur. Advocate Imranullah, who appeared for the former minister said his client had been implicated in the case.

The case was filed in 2019 and Khan was made an accused in 2024. Opposing the bail, Additional Advocate General Manish Goyal said Khan has a criminal history. "At the time of the incident, he was the Urban Development Minister in the then government. He abused his position and influence to grab the land," he argued.

The case pertains to alleged illegal occupation of Quality Bar in Saeed Nagar Hardoi Patti on the highway under Civil Lines police station area of ​​Rampur. An FIR was filed by Revenue Inspector Anangraj Singh in this regard in 2019.