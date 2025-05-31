Rampur DM Court Cancels Arms Licences Of Azam Khan's Wife, Son

Rampur: In yet another setback for family of senior Samajwadi Party leader Mohammad Azam Khan, the District Magistrate of Rampur has ordered the cancellation of arms licences of his wife Dr Tajin Fatma and son Abdullah Azam Khan.

The arms licences were canceled on the basis of contrary police reports. Government Advocate Prem Kishore Pandey said, a report of cancellation of arms licence against Dr Fatma and Abdullah was given to the District Magistrate by the SP of Rampur on January 1, 2022 under section 17 of the Arms Act.

It was stated in the report that Dr Fatma and Abdullah were sentenced to seven years imprisonment each in a case related to fake birth certificate.

Apart from this, 29 cases are registered against Abdullah and 21 against Dr Fatma. "Since there are several cases pending against both of them, there is a possibility of misuse of arms licence," the report stated.

A case was filed in the District Magistrate's court and it was disposed of on the basis of merits and demerits. Both of them possess 0.32 bore revolvers. Mohammad Azam Khan is an Indian politician, lawyer and former elected representative who has served as the Member of Parliament from Rampur. He is one of the founding members of the Samajwadi Party and was a member of the Seventeenth Legislative Assembly of Uttar Pradesh