ETV Bharat / state

UP: BJP MLA Accuses Jailed SP Leader Azam Khan Of Instigating 1978 Sambhal Riots, Demands Probe

The BJP's Akash Saxena alleged that the cases were withdrawn following the establishment of the Samajwadi Party government in 1993 due to Azam's insistence.

UP: BJP MLA Accuses Jailed SP Leader Azam Khan Of Instigating 1978 Sambhal Riots, Demands Probe
Collage of BJP MLA Akash Saxena (L) and Azam Khan (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 20, 2025, 2:58 PM IST

Rampur: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Akash Saxena has accused jailed Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan of collaborating in the 1978 Sambhal riots and the Muzaffarnagar riots in Uttar Pradesh. He alleged that Khan instigated the riots and helped accused persons evade arrest.

Saxena demanded a fresh probe into the allegations, saying that Khan’s alleged involvement in the riots was a matter of serious concern.

The BJP leader alleged that Khan managed the withdrawal of eight cases related to the riots, and the files have since disappeared after the Samajwadi government came to power in UP in 1993. “The withdrawal of these cases was not a usual process but a planned act to protect the rioters accused,” he said.

Saxena's remarks have triggered fresh political controversy in the state, with many calling for a thorough probe into Khan's role in the riots while the BJP MLA pledged to pursue the matter to bring justice for the victims.

The BJP and Samajwadi Party have also started engaging in a war of words over the issue. The BJP has demanded an investigation into Khan's role in the riots, while SP has dismissed the allegations as “baseless” and “politically motivated.”.

Khan is presently lodged in Sitapur jail on many charges, such as hate speech and corruption. Saxena's accusations might worsen legal issues for him.

Recently, the civil and police administration in Sambhal began the process of reviewing the 1978 riots in Sambhal when it was part of the Moradabad district. Violence erupted in Sambhal town nearly 46 years ago on March 29, 1978, and lasted many days, leading to several deaths and injuries as well as the registration of 169 cases.

However, officials claim that they are facing difficulties in collecting details of FIRs, chargesheets, and court documents related to the violence. The UP government had also sought a report related to the riots recently.

Read More

  1. Court Will Hear 27 Cases Against SP Leader Azam Khan Simultaneously
  2. Right-Wing Outfit Writes To President, PM, CJI Urging Probe Into 1978 Sambhal Riots

Rampur: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Akash Saxena has accused jailed Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan of collaborating in the 1978 Sambhal riots and the Muzaffarnagar riots in Uttar Pradesh. He alleged that Khan instigated the riots and helped accused persons evade arrest.

Saxena demanded a fresh probe into the allegations, saying that Khan’s alleged involvement in the riots was a matter of serious concern.

The BJP leader alleged that Khan managed the withdrawal of eight cases related to the riots, and the files have since disappeared after the Samajwadi government came to power in UP in 1993. “The withdrawal of these cases was not a usual process but a planned act to protect the rioters accused,” he said.

Saxena's remarks have triggered fresh political controversy in the state, with many calling for a thorough probe into Khan's role in the riots while the BJP MLA pledged to pursue the matter to bring justice for the victims.

The BJP and Samajwadi Party have also started engaging in a war of words over the issue. The BJP has demanded an investigation into Khan's role in the riots, while SP has dismissed the allegations as “baseless” and “politically motivated.”.

Khan is presently lodged in Sitapur jail on many charges, such as hate speech and corruption. Saxena's accusations might worsen legal issues for him.

Recently, the civil and police administration in Sambhal began the process of reviewing the 1978 riots in Sambhal when it was part of the Moradabad district. Violence erupted in Sambhal town nearly 46 years ago on March 29, 1978, and lasted many days, leading to several deaths and injuries as well as the registration of 169 cases.

However, officials claim that they are facing difficulties in collecting details of FIRs, chargesheets, and court documents related to the violence. The UP government had also sought a report related to the riots recently.

Read More

  1. Court Will Hear 27 Cases Against SP Leader Azam Khan Simultaneously
  2. Right-Wing Outfit Writes To President, PM, CJI Urging Probe Into 1978 Sambhal Riots

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

AZAM KHAN VS AKASH SAXENARAMPUR BJP MLA AKASH SAXENASAMBHAL 1978 RIOTSSAMBHAL RIOT AZAM ROLEBJP MLA ACCUSES AZAM KHAN

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

AI To Affordable Care, What India’s Healthcare Sector Is Hoping For In The Union Budget 2025

Settling Down In Goa Is A Dream That's Getting Pricier Every Year, Will 2025 Be Different?

Whatever Was Done In Galwan Shouldn’t Get Repeated: Army Chief

IMDb's 20 Most Anticipated Films of 2025: Salman's Sikandar or Yash Starrer Toxic, Which One Topped the List?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.