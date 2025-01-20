ETV Bharat / state

UP: BJP MLA Accuses Jailed SP Leader Azam Khan Of Instigating 1978 Sambhal Riots, Demands Probe

Rampur: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Akash Saxena has accused jailed Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan of collaborating in the 1978 Sambhal riots and the Muzaffarnagar riots in Uttar Pradesh. He alleged that Khan instigated the riots and helped accused persons evade arrest.

Saxena demanded a fresh probe into the allegations, saying that Khan’s alleged involvement in the riots was a matter of serious concern.

The BJP leader alleged that Khan managed the withdrawal of eight cases related to the riots, and the files have since disappeared after the Samajwadi government came to power in UP in 1993. “The withdrawal of these cases was not a usual process but a planned act to protect the rioters accused,” he said.

Saxena's remarks have triggered fresh political controversy in the state, with many calling for a thorough probe into Khan's role in the riots while the BJP MLA pledged to pursue the matter to bring justice for the victims.