UP: BJP MLA Accuses Jailed SP Leader Azam Khan Of Instigating 1978 Sambhal Riots, Demands Probe

Rampur: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Akash Saxena has accused jailed Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan of collaborating in the 1978 Sambhal riots and the Muzaffarnagar riots in Uttar Pradesh. He alleged that Khan instigated the riots and helped accused persons evade arrest.
Saxena demanded a fresh probe into the allegations, saying that Khan’s alleged involvement in the riots was a matter of serious concern.
The BJP leader alleged that Khan managed the withdrawal of eight cases related to the riots, and the files have since disappeared after the Samajwadi government came to power in UP in 1993. “The withdrawal of these cases was not a usual process but a planned act to protect the rioters accused,” he said.
Saxena's remarks have triggered fresh political controversy in the state, with many calling for a thorough probe into Khan's role in the riots while the BJP MLA pledged to pursue the matter to bring justice for the victims.
The BJP and Samajwadi Party have also started engaging in a war of words over the issue. The BJP has demanded an investigation into Khan's role in the riots, while SP has dismissed the allegations as “baseless” and “politically motivated.”.
Khan is presently lodged in Sitapur jail on many charges, such as hate speech and corruption. Saxena's accusations might worsen legal issues for him.
Recently, the civil and police administration in Sambhal began the process of reviewing the 1978 riots in Sambhal when it was part of the Moradabad district. Violence erupted in Sambhal town nearly 46 years ago on March 29, 1978, and lasted many days, leading to several deaths and injuries as well as the registration of 169 cases.
However, officials claim that they are facing difficulties in collecting details of FIRs, chargesheets, and court documents related to the violence. The UP government had also sought a report related to the riots recently.
Read More