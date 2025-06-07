Ramoji Rao First Anniversary: Margadarsi Employees Organise Blood Donation Camps In Tamil Nadu

Chennai: On the occasion of the first anniversary of Ramoji Rao, the founder of the Ramoji Group, executives and employees of Margadarsi Chit Fund in various parts of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, Coimbatore and Madurai, organised blood donation camps today. Media mogul and entertainment icon Ramoji Rao passed away on June 8 last year.

To mark the first anniversary of Ramoji Rao, the employees of Margadarsi Chit Fund organised blood donation camps in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka. The employees of the Margadarisi office in Ashok Nagar, Chennai, were led by Manager C. Sivashankar in donating blood.

Speaking on the occasion, Sivashankar said, "The first anniversary of Ramoji Rao is being observed tomorrow. In connection with this, the employees of the Margadarisi Chit Fund company, which is owned by the Ramoji Group and operates throughout Tamil Nadu, are conducting a blood donation camp today. Since this morning, more than a hundred employees of the company have donated blood so far," he said.

He further said, "We usually conduct a blood donation camp every year on the occasion of Ramoji Rao's birth anniversary, now this camp is also being conducted on his memorial day. A blood donation camp will continue to be held on his memorial day every year from now on," Sivashankar said.

In Coimbatore, employees of the Margadarsi office also donated blood today. Coimbatore Branch Manager Saravanaselvam and Avinashi Branch Manager Nexon led 7 employees to donate blood. Coimbatore Branch Manager Saravanaselvam said, "The late Ramoji Rao took care of his employees with kindness. He played a role in the development of every employee. A blood donation camp was held today in memory of Ramoji, who played an important role in the development of employees," he said.

In Madurai, Ramoji Rao's memorial day was observed today under the leadership of Sridhar, Manager of the Margadarsi Chit Fund's Madurai Branch. The company's employees Manimaran, Ramanathan, Prem Sundar, Madankumar, Satishkumar, and Udaya Prakash donated blood with the help of the nearby Madurai Blood Bank.

Similarly, hundreds of employees of the Margadarsi Chit Fund Company in various places in Tamil Nadu, including Tiruppur, Erode, and Karur donated blood today.

Founder of India's largest film city, Ramoji Film City, Ramoji Rao was a giant in the world of print, visual and digital media, including Eenadu magazine, ETV, and ETV Bharat network. He was also a pioneer in various fields, including cinema and chit fund. Ramoji Rao has also been awarded the Padma Vibhushan for his work in the fields of journalism, literature, and education.