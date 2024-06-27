Ramoji Rao Always Stood Up For Public Welfare: Pawan Kalyan At Andhra Govt Meet

Vijayawada: Deputy Chief Minister and Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan Thursday said it was the speaking style of media baron Ramoji Rao, who passed away on June 8, that attracted him the most.

Addressing at a high-level commemorative meet held by Andhra Pradesh government in Vijayawada today, Kalyan spoke about the affectionate Rao he knew and lauded his contribution to journalism and society. Recalling his first meeting with Rao way back in 2008, Kalyan said it was the way he spoke, his gestures and his style that made him different from others. "I was immensely fond of the way he spoke. His style of speaking has always attracted me a lot," he said.

Speaking on Rao's contribution to society, Kalyan said, Rao always spoke on behalf of the welfare of the common people. Public welfare was utmost thing in his mind and he always worked in this direction. "Public welfare was something that he had always stood up for," he said.

The role of journalism in society's upliftment would be reflected through the words of Rao, who was the chairman of Ramoji Group of Companies. He spoke highly about the manner in which Rao used to stand up for the principles of journalism.

"I saw the value ​​of journalism in Ramoji Rao's words. He explained with ease on how much press freedom is necessary and fought uncompromisingly to solve public problems," Kalyan said adding that Rao has taught that no matter what hardships come, the values of journalism should never be abandoned

He said that a statue of Rao should be built in Amaravati and appealed people to walk on the footsteps of Rao, who always worked for preservation of democracy.

Kalyan said that the newspaper used to write about public issues as well as point out whatever was not well in the governance. "If anything was not well in the governance it would be criticised on the front page and at the same time, the newspaper used to write about public issues," he added.

