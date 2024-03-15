Ramoji Film City's Stall a Big Draw at Travel and Tourism Fair in Chennai

G Ibrahim, Managing Director & Chief Marketing officer of Travel & Tourism Fair, speaking to ETV Bharat in Chennai

Chennai: Travel and Tourism Fair is organising the Tourism Fair in Chennai. The fair, which began here on Friday, emerged as the largest regional travel trade fair in South India. Several State Tourism Boards, including Bihar, Odisha, Uttarakhand, Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Delhi, Gujarat, Jharkhand and Telangana, along with a significant representation of private hoteliers and tour operators, set up their stalls at the fair. Apart from that Nepal and Thailand are also taking part in the fair. The Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, is showcasing its ongoing initiatives.

Notably, three countries and 16 Indian states have set up 160 stalls at this fair and each company is exhibiting its tour package. The Ramoji Film City also set up its stall, and the tourism industry and the general public are visiting the stall and asking for details. Speaking on the occasion, Hari Krishnan, Senior Manager of Sales and Marketing from Ramoji Film City, said, "New announcements will be made soon to attract tourists to Ramoji Film City during the summer season."

Also, Sanjeev Aggarwal, the Chairman, of Fair Fest Media Ltd, the organiser of TTF, said, “TTF, is the ultimate networking platform for the travel trade, every year we organise the fair with the active support and large participation of our partners while the exhibitors are the backbone of our event. The exhibition will provide an opportunity to avail amazing offers and packages for the summer vacation."

Mahesh of Fairfest Media Ltd, the organiser of TTF, said, “Ramoji Film City has set up its stall at the fair. Everyone must visit the film city at least once in a lifetime. It is a very good place for tourism,” he pointed out.

