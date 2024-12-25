Ramoji Film City To Host Spectacular New Year Eve Celebrations With DJ Chetas

Hyderabad: As 2024 draws to a close, Ramoji Film City is gearing up for an exciting New Year’s Eve celebration on December 31, offering visitors a chance to step into 2025 with a renewed verve and joy. The highlight of the evening will be a live performance by DJ Chetas, India's top DJ, who is set to bring the crowd to life with electrifying beats.

Entertainment galore

The celebration promises a night filled with entertainment. Alongside DJ Chetas' performance, guests can enjoy a variety of revelry, including a welcome dance, Bollywood dance performances, fun games, and stand-up comedy. Special acts like international fire performances, jungle-themed acrobatic stunts, clown shows, lion king performances, and squid games will add an extra dose of excitement to the festivities.

Choose your package

The celebrations will begin at 8 pm, and visitors can choose from a range of packages to suit their preferences. Options include premium tables, exclusive seating for couples, VIP packages, and budget-friendly fan pit packages, with prices starting from Rs. 2,000.

Early Bird Offer

For those who wish to book early, a special 'Early Bird Offer' is available. One can choose their package now and secure their spot for an unforgettable New Year’s Eve party.

Transportation facility

To ensure a smooth return after the party, shared transport will be available to LB Nagar Metro Station, making it easy for guests to head home without any hassle.

For bookings, visit: www.ramojifilmcity.com or call 76598 76598.

About Ramoji Film City

A filmmaker’s paradise and a dream destination for holidaymakers, Ramoji Film City is a unique thematic tourism destination recognised by Guinness World Records as the world's largest film city. It spans over 2000 acres and remains one of the most buzzing destinations for filmmakers and tourists who love cinema. Each year, around 200 film units realise their cinematic visions at RFC, with over 2500 films shot in various Indian languages.