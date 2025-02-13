ETV Bharat / state

Ramoji Film City, Dolphin Hotels Get 'Eat Right Campus' Certificate, Set Benchmark in Food Safety

Hyderabad: Ramoji Film City and Dolphin Hotels have once again bagged the 'Eat Right Campus' certificate for their exemplary food safety and hygiene standards, setting a benchmark for restaurants across the country.

State food safety commissioner RV Karnan lauded their efforts in maintaining high-quality, nutritious and safe food services in accordance with the National Health Policy standards.

At a special ceremony held at Ramoji Film City on Wednesday, Karnan and state food safety director Dr Shivalila handed over the ‘Eat Right Campus’ certificate to Dolphin Hotels vice president Vipin Singhal and consultant PK Thimmaiah. The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has certified the Ramoji Film City as an 'Eat Right Campus', reaffirming its commitment to top-tier food safety practices.

Multiple Units Receive Five-Star Hygiene Ratings

During the event, five-star hygiene rating certificates were awarded to 19 units under the Ramoji Film City and Dolphin Hotels. Several individuals were also certified as internal auditors, recognising their contribution towards maintaining high food safety standards.

Remarkable Achievement