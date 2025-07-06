Ramnagar: Parts of Ramnagar town in Uttarakhand's Nainital district have been hit by rodent terror. The terror has become so grave that many houses, walls and buildings face the threat of a collapse because of the rats having made the foundations hollow. The residents of these areas are pleading for a solution to the local civic authorities.

Among the areas that are the worst hit is the main market at the heart of the town. Cracks, pits and craters are all there to be seen as the handiwork of the burgeoning rodent population. The residents and traders are panic-stricken because of the menace.

The worst-hit parts include Jaspuria Line, Lohara Line, Bajaja Line, Jwala Line and Nanda Line, besides the other parts.

Ramnagar Town In Uttarakhand Hit By Rodent Terror (ETV Bharat)

“Since the market houses a lot of shops dealing in food grains, the rodents are drawn to it. The result is heavy damage to a lot of shops whose foundations have become hollow. At times we have had to get the things repaired to recover the damage that has been done,” pointed out Peeyush Goyal who lives in the heart of the market.

Local residents say that the rats are entering homes and shops through drains and making big burrows and tunnels. This results in the weakening of the foundations of the buildings making them vulnerable to collapse in situations like excess rainfall. The matter has now assumed the dimension of a threat to public safety.

Businessman Ankur Aggarwal disclosed, “The tanks below the buildings are badly damaged and the foundations are getting hollow. This is a danger to the basic structure on which the buildings stand. It is high time the local civic authorities undertake the repairs of drains that were laid a long time ago.”

Another businessman Anil Kumar pointed out that the drains in the town had been laid in 1952 and there have not been any repairs since then. “We now have rats roaming about 1.5 kg to 2 kg in weight. They have made the walls collapse because of digging at the foundations. These rats reach at the base of the walls and the buildings through the dilapidated and broken drains and hollow them out,” he said while calling for an immediate survey by the local civic body to be followed by remedial measures.

The local businessmen say that apart from causing a threat to the lives and properties, there is a financial implication to be borne as well because undertaking the repairs of a building is not an easy task and requires resources.

A large number of local residents accuse the municipal authorities of negligence and say that not paying attention to the broken drains has brought things to such a pass where residing in this prominent town that lies next to the world-renowned Jim Corbett National Park has become extremely difficult.

However, Executive Officer of Ramnagar Municipality Alok Uniyal said, “We have been apprised of the situation. A team of the sanitation committee has been put on the job to survey the affected area after which we will find a solution to the problem.”

He said a list of places where rats have dug holes and damaged drains is being drawn and the cleaning and repairs will be undertaken soon.