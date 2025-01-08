Seer Ramgiri Maharaj Says Vande Mataram Should Be India's National Anthem

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad): Ramgiri Maharaj, who is known for making controversial statements, has made yet another by stating that Vande Mataram should be made the national anthem of India.

He made the demand during the release of the trailer of the film 'Mission Ayodhya'. Ramgiri said in 1911, Rabindranath Tagore had said that his Jana Gana Mana was meant to praise the British. "How can it be the national anthem of the country as India is now independent?", he questioned. He said the national anthem of the country should enlightening.

Ramgiri released the trailer of Mission Ayodhya in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The film will be released across the nation and Maharashtra on January 24. Ramgiri said the national anthem of the country was written by Rabindranath tagore in 1911 to welcome the King of Britain King George V. He said Tagore did a commendable job in the field of education and had composed the song to appease the British. Ramgiri advocated religious harmony in the country and the need to amicably resolve disputes.

Ramgiri's statement evoked sharp reactions from Congress whose chief spokesperson Atul Londhe said India's national symbols are related to the emotions. of its people. "However, some people have been targeting the symbols that are the identity of the country for a long time. Be it the Constitution of the country, the Tricolor or the national anthem," he said. Londhe said Rabindranath Tagore has made a clarification regarding the national anthem of the country between 1912 and 1936. "Tagore has written a letter to Savyasachi Bhattacharya. In it, he clearly stated that this national anthem was not written for any leader. He had clarified that 'Adhinayak' meant God or the people of the country. However, some people who have not contributed anything to the freedom struggle want these symbols to be destroyed. However, their plans will never be fulfilled", he said.