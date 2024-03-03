Rameshwaram Cafe CEO Doesn't Want Blast Recurrence, Wants Govt to Act Tough

Bengaluru: After the bomb blast at Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru, the co-founder and CEO of the eatery, Raghavendra Rao, said that both the Union government and the state government should ensure that such incidents do not happen in the future and called for strict action.

On Friday, at least ten people sustained injuries and are currently undergoing treatment following an explosion at the restaurant. "I request the government of Karnataka and India to make sure that this incident should not happen anywhere in India," Raghavendra told reporters, extending his solidarity with the people and staff who were injured in the incident.

"I want to convey my strong regards to people who have got hurt. I wanted to say that we are with them, their family" Raghavendra said. "One woman lost her eyes, and we are there with her. We are with our staff, four or five people, who are hurt very badly. We need all your blessings to show what the power of youth is and to say we are Indians and we are no less than anybody. We're going to launch on Friday with a good bang. And we need all of your support," he added.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah visited those injured in the Rameshwaram Cafe blast admitted to hospitals in Bengaluru on Saturday and assured them that the government would cover their medical expenses.

"The government will bear the treatment charges for all the patients. Around ten people are injured. Three are here at Brookfield Hospital and six others are admitted to Vydehi Hospital. I am also going there. The patients are recovering and responding very well to the treatment," Siddaramaiah told reporters.

The chief minister also visited the site of the explosion that took place at the popular eatery located in the city's Whitefield area on the afternoon of March 1. Dr Pradeep Kumar, the Medical Director of Brookfield Hospital, said, "We are happy with the overall response of all three patients admitted at our hospital. A patient in the ICU has had a post-operative turbulent period. As a result of her surgery and anaesthesia effects, her BP was low and her blood sugar levels were high. Her overall condition is fine and showing signs of improvement... Psychological help to boost their confidence and overcome stress is also being provided to the patients. Other patients will be discharged in another 24-48 hours."

Meanwhile, former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai strongly criticised the Congress over the blast incident, alleging that the anti-national elements receive support from ruling party leaders.

"From day one this government has failed in maintaining law and order. Anti-national elements are getting a lot of support from the leaders of the ruling party and the morale of police has gone low. Huge corruption in the transfer of police has brought inefficient people to important positions. All the anti-social elements are now roaming in the city and now they have got the guts to put the bomb in Bengaluru. This is linked to terrorist elements and there are some sleeper cells in Bengaluru. During our time, we detected 15 of them (sleeper cells) and put them behind bars. Appeasement politics by this govt has led to all this. The case should be handed over to the NIA and if this is not done, this govt should quit," Bommai said.