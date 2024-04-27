Rameshwaram Cafe Blast Case: NIA Brings Two Accused to Chennai Hotel; Steps up Probe

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) : The NIA officials, who have stepped up investigation into the Rameshwaram Cafe blast case, have brought the two arrested accused to a hotel in Chennai. It was learnt that the accused hatched the Bengaluru cafe blast conspiracy while staying at this hotel in the Tamil Nadu capital city.

The accused were brought to Chennai based on information that both of them had planned the blast incident while staying in the Chennai hotel last January. It was also revealed that some people in Chennai had helped them. Following this, the NIA officials were conducting raids at various places in Tamil Nadu including Chennai.

Also, the National Investigation Agency officials are taking the accused to an old building as part of the investigation. The Bengaluru NIA officials are conducting the investigation in collaboration with the Tamil Nadu NIA officials, sources said.

On March 1, 2024, a bomb blast took place at the Rameshwaram Cafe operating in Bengaluru, Karnataka. The case is being investigated by the National Investigation Agency. Also, when the CCTV footage was captured and scrutinized, it was found that the accused had fled from the spot after planting the bomb.

Investigation revealed that both the accused are Musavir Sahib and Abdul Madin Taha, who are already wanted by the NIA officials. It was also revealed that the accomplices of the arrested terrorist had planned to create an IS terrorist organization in Bengaluru. The duo managed to escape for a few day but the NIA officials arrested both of them in Kolkata later.