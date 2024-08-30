JMM MLA Ramdas Soren Replaces Champai Soren In Hemant Soren Cabinet

Ramdas Soren's Oath-Taking Ceremony (ETV Bharat)

Ranchi: Ramdas Soren, the legislator from Ghatshila, was sworn in as a minister in the Jharkhand government on Friday. The Ghatshila MLA replaced former Chief Minister Champai Soren in the Jharkhand state cabinet.

Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar administered the oath of office and secrecy to Ramdas Soren at a function in Raj Bhavan. The event was graced by CM Hemant Soren, senior leaders of the JMM-led alliance, and multiple government officials.

Ahead of the Jharkhand Assembly Elections, Kolhan was witnessing an intense political drama with JMM legislator Ramdas Soren hinting at replacing Champai Soren in the Jharkhand cabinet, officials had said on Thursday. This move came after the resignation of the former JMM's Champai Soren, as a minister and an MLA on Wednesday.

Champai Soren is scheduled to join the BJP in Ranchi today in the presence of Union Minister and Jharkhand election in-charge Shivraj Singh Chauhan and co-election in-charge Himanta Biswa Sarma. Ramdas Soren is an MLA from Ghatshila and is the senior leader of the party in Kolhan after Champai Soren.

It is to be noted that there were rumours that Ramdas Soren would join the BJP alongside Champai Soren. However, he had denied such possibilities. Ramdas Soren was an active member of the Jharkhand movement and is a popular leader among the tribal community in Kolhan.

Champai Soren had taken oath as the 12th Chief Minister of Jharkhand on February 2, right after Hemant Soren resigned from the post shortly before being arrested by the ED in a money laundering case. Hemant took oath as the CM again in July after Champai quit the post.

After resigning from the primary membership of the JMM on Wednesday, August 28, Champai Soren claimed that “the present style of functioning and policies” forced him to quit the party. “Whatever decision I have taken is in the interest of Jharkhand. I am a person who struggles, I will not step back,” Champai Soren said after quitting JMM.