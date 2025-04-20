ETV Bharat / state

Ramban Flash Floods Victims To Get All Possible Help: Jammu Kashmir LG

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has expressed anguish over the tragic death of three persons in flash floods in Ramban, which were triggered by incessant rains in the hilly district that lies on the Srinagar-Jammu National highway.

Sinha said that the administration will provide all assistance to the affected families. “My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families in this hour of grief. District administration, SDRF, and rescue teams are on the job to ensure swift rescue and relief. All possible assistance is being extended to the affected families,” he said.

Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary told reporters that the government will provide all assistance to the affected families.

Choudhary said that the highway has been damaged in the Ramban stretch, and the administration has put men and machinery on the job to clear the muck and debris to restore the traffic. The deputy CM said that he will visit the affected place and assess the situation.

Three people were killed after heavy rains triggered flash floods in Ramban that disrupted the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway. Two more people were killed i Reasi district after they were struck by lightning in the Arnas area on Saturday.