Ramban Flash Floods: Data Shows Widespread Damages, Loss Of Life And Property

By Amir Tantray

Jammu: As the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44) in the Ramban district is still under maintenance after April 19 flash floods following heavy rains wreaked havoc in the area, there has been widespread damage to structures, vehicles, roads, power networks and other establishments.

Even after 14 days, the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has yet to get many vehicles out of the debris from the highway at Kelamorh.

As per the records available with ETV Bharat, three people were killed in the flash floods, followed by mudslides and landslides in around 11 different locations, including on the NH44, in Ramban district.

“During these floods, around 1442 livestock were killed, 98 vehicles, including 37 commercial and 61 non-commercial, were damaged, 515 structures, including 465 residential and 50 commercial, were damaged and 135 different roads were also affected, which included 64 roads in Ramban division and 71 roads in Banihal division,” the official document reads.

The NH44 was the worst affected, and a stretch of 10 km between Marog and Cafeteria Morh was closed for four days. NHAI is clearing the debris in the Kelamorh area, and today, another commercial vehicle was retrieved from the debris.

“These floods have left a severe impact in the area, and the NH44 at a few places like Cafeteria Morh, Seri and Kelamorh continues to be fragile, and on May 1, when rain lashed the area, the traffic department had to stop the movement of vehicles to get the road cleared from the mudslide. These floods have made the 10-km-long portion a fair weather road, and it will take months together to bring back the road in its original shape,” an official of the district administration said.

The flash floods have also led to extensive damage to Jal Shakti schemes and power infrastructure in the area. As per the records, 27 schemes of Jal Shakti were affected, and approximately 100 km of pipelines were damaged, due to which water supply to around 2500 households remained snapped.

“Around 225 power distribution poles were damaged, three transformers were damaged, 5.80 km of conductors were also affected, 12 link sets were damaged, 210 poles were uprooted, and 314 insulators were completely damaged,” per the data.

One entire village in the Dharamkund area on the Ramban-Gool road was affected, and the Union Territory (UT) government led by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has assured the people of giving a five-marla plot to every household at a safer place for the construction of new houses. Now, things are getting back to normal, and people are coping with the damage they faced.